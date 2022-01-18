See which teams made the AP state girls basketball rankings

After not being ranked last week, McFarland enters the AP Division 2 girls basketball rankings Top 10 — at No. 10.

Spartan sophomore Teagan Mallegni scored 62 and 51 points in two wins last week. Her 62 in a 79-51 win over East Troy was the second most points scored in a girls high school game in Wisconsin history.

Sun Prairie also rose one spot in the Division 1 rankings this week, and currently sits at No. 6.

Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:

GIRLS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Hortonville (9);14-1;90;1