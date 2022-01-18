 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
See which teams made the AP state girls basketball rankings
See which teams made the AP state girls basketball rankings

mallegni photo 1-7

Teagan Mallegni is averaging 25.3 points, 9.8 rebounds, 3.9 steals, 3.5 assists and 1.5 blocked shots per game this season.

 KAYLA WOLF PHOTOS, STATE JOURNAL

After not being ranked last week, McFarland enters the AP Division 2 girls basketball rankings Top 10 — at No. 10.

Spartan sophomore Teagan Mallegni scored 62 and 51 points in two wins last week. Her 62 in a 79-51 win over East Troy was the second most points scored in a girls high school game in Wisconsin history.

Sun Prairie also rose one spot in the Division 1 rankings this week, and currently sits at No. 6.

Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:

GIRLS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS

Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 18, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:

Division 1

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Hortonville (9);14-1;90;1

2. Kettle Moraine;12-2;77;2

3. Brookfield East;13-1;69;4

4. Arrowhead;12-1;65;5

5. Neenah;9-3;45;8

6. Sun Prairie;12-2;43;7

7. Appleton East;13-3;42;3

8. Homestead;12-2;24;9

9. Germantown;10-4;21;10

10. De Pere;13-3;15;6

Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 3, Oak Creek 1.

Division 2

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Reedsburg (9);15-0;90;1

2. Notre Dame;11-1;81;2

3. Pewaukee;13-1;72;3

4. Pius XI;12-2;61;4

5. Beaver Dam;14-2;54;5

6. New Berlin Eisenhower;9-3 ;44;6

7. Union Grove;14-2;38;7

8. Cedarburg;11-3;12;9

9. Grafton;13-2;9;NR

10. McFarland;11-3;8;NR

Others receiving votes: Mosinee 7, Slinger 4, Menomonie 4, Ashwaubenon 2, Monona Grove 2, Waukesha West 2, New Berlin West 2.

Division 3

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Waupun (9);14-0;90;1

2. Freedom;14-0;81;2

3. Prairie du Chien;12-1;72;3

4. West Salem;13-2;60;5

5. Milwaukee School of Languages;7-1;45;6

6. Kewaskum;12-2;39;7

7. Edgerton;11-2;37;4

8. Brillion;14-2;31;T10

9. Martin Luther;12-3;13;8

10. Catholic Memorial;10-4;11;9

Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 8, New Holstein 5, Kiel 2, Xavier 1.

Division 4

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Mineral Point (8);15-0;89;1

2. Osseo-Fairchild (1);14-0;80;2

3. Milwaukee Academy of Science;8-3;62;4

4. La Crosse Aquinas;11-2;59;3

5. Westfield Area;15-1;57;5

6. Belleville;11-1;39;7

7. Neillsville;12-1;33;T8

8. Brodhead;13-2;20;T8

9. Colfax;12-1;17;10

10. St. Mary Catholic;14-1;16;NR

Others receiving votes: Mishicot 12, The Prairie School 8, Ladysmith 2, Laconia 1.

Division 5

School;Record;Points;Last Week

1. Randolph (9);16-0;90;1

2. Bangor;15-0;80;2

3. McDonell Central;10-2;72;3

4. Assumption;12-2;57;5

5. Belmont;12-1;54;4

6. Blair-Taylor;12-1;48;6

7. Highland;11-2;35;7

8. Sheboygan Area Lutheran;13-2;22;8

9. Hurley;12-1;18;10

10. Prairie Farm;11-2;15;9

Others receiving votes: Northwood 4.

