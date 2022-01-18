See which teams made the AP state girls basketball rankings

After not being ranked last week, McFarland enters the AP Division 2 girls basketball rankings Top 10 — at No. 10.
Spartan sophomore Teagan Mallegni scored 62 and 51 points in two wins last week. Her 62 in a 79-51 win over East Troy was the second most points scored in a girls high school game in Wisconsin history.
Sun Prairie also rose one spot in the Division 1 rankings this week, and currently sits at No. 6.
Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:
GIRLS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 18, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
Division 1
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Hortonville (9);14-1;90;1
2. Kettle Moraine;12-2;77;2
3. Brookfield East;13-1;69;4
4. Arrowhead;12-1;65;5
5. Neenah;9-3;45;8
6. Sun Prairie;12-2;43;7
7. Appleton East;13-3;42;3
8. Homestead;12-2;24;9
9. Germantown;10-4;21;10
10. De Pere;13-3;15;6
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 3, Oak Creek 1.
Division 2
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Reedsburg (9);15-0;90;1
2. Notre Dame;11-1;81;2
3. Pewaukee;13-1;72;3
4. Pius XI;12-2;61;4
5. Beaver Dam;14-2;54;5
6. New Berlin Eisenhower;9-3 ;44;6
7. Union Grove;14-2;38;7
8. Cedarburg;11-3;12;9
9. Grafton;13-2;9;NR
10. McFarland;11-3;8;NR
Others receiving votes: Mosinee 7, Slinger 4, Menomonie 4, Ashwaubenon 2, Monona Grove 2, Waukesha West 2, New Berlin West 2.
Division 3
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Waupun (9);14-0;90;1
2. Freedom;14-0;81;2
3. Prairie du Chien;12-1;72;3
4. West Salem;13-2;60;5
5. Milwaukee School of Languages;7-1;45;6
6. Kewaskum;12-2;39;7
7. Edgerton;11-2;37;4
8. Brillion;14-2;31;T10
9. Martin Luther;12-3;13;8
10. Catholic Memorial;10-4;11;9
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 8, New Holstein 5, Kiel 2, Xavier 1.
Division 4
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Mineral Point (8);15-0;89;1
2. Osseo-Fairchild (1);14-0;80;2
3. Milwaukee Academy of Science;8-3;62;4
4. La Crosse Aquinas;11-2;59;3
5. Westfield Area;15-1;57;5
6. Belleville;11-1;39;7
7. Neillsville;12-1;33;T8
8. Brodhead;13-2;20;T8
9. Colfax;12-1;17;10
10. St. Mary Catholic;14-1;16;NR
Others receiving votes: Mishicot 12, The Prairie School 8, Ladysmith 2, Laconia 1.
Division 5
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1. Randolph (9);16-0;90;1
2. Bangor;15-0;80;2
3. McDonell Central;10-2;72;3
4. Assumption;12-2;57;5
5. Belmont;12-1;54;4
6. Blair-Taylor;12-1;48;6
7. Highland;11-2;35;7
8. Sheboygan Area Lutheran;13-2;22;8
9. Hurley;12-1;18;10
10. Prairie Farm;11-2;15;9
Others receiving votes: Northwood 4.
Girls basketball preview: 5 players to know in the Capitol North and Rock Valley
Emma Paulson, sr., G, Columbus
Paulson's the only senior on the team, and she and junior Jaiden Dornaus make good leaders, according to coach Jeff Schweitzer. Paulson is a streaking shooter, Schweitzer said, having a few games where she made six or seven 3-pointers last season. She led the team with 42 treys, making 31.3% from beyond the arc. Paulson averaged 7.8 points and 2.5 rebounds a game last season. She also contributed 1.4 assists and 1.5 steals a game.
Jaiden Dornaus, jr., G, Columbus
One of the top athletes returning for the Cardinals, according to Schweitzer. She qualified for the state meet in cross country as a freshman. “She’s probably our best all-around player,” Schweitzer said. “She can play a little bit inside and a little bit outside. She’s a very solid defender.” Dornaus averaged 7.8 points, two steals and 1.1 assists a game last season and led the team with 5.8 rebounds. “She plays hard all the time,” Schweitzer said of Dornaus, who is entering her third year on varsity.
Dylann Harrington, sr., G, Lodi
Harrington plays points guard for the Blue Devils and is the leading returning scorer at 10.7 points per game. She’s expected to replace the production left by Lauryn Milne, who averaged 16.2 points last season. Harrington was a force from beyond the arc, making 28 of 70 attempts last season. Her first-year coach Nathan Morter said her court vision and decision making are some of her strengths. She averaged 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.9 steals a game for the Blue Devils.
Teagan Mallegni, so., G/F, McFarland
Mallegni was a first-team All-Rock Valley Conference player last season, averaging 19.2 points per game, which ranked second in the conference. Mallegni, herself a Division I recruit with more than a dozen offers, will be tasked with replacing at least some of the production from a current D-I player, Katie Hildebrandt (North Dakota State), who was second on the Spartans with 13.2 points a game last season. Gone also is last year's third-leading scorer, Lindsey Lonigro (D-III Concordia University Wisconsin), who averaged 8.3 points. Mallegni was also second on the team with 7.5 rebounds a game, averaged 1.6 assists and 1.6 steals and had 12 blocks.
Hadley Walters, jr., G, Poynette
A 5-foot-7 guard that was third on the team with 4.9 points a game last season. The Pumas lost a lot of production when Megan Reddeman (10.5 points) and Kayelyn Chadwick (5.9) graduated in the summer. Walters is fast and athletic, according to Lodi coach Nathan Morter, who coached Walters in AAU for multiple years. She led the Pumas last season with 22 3-pointers on 67 attempts. However, her strength is driving the lane and attacking the basket. She averaged 2.4 rebounds a game last year. She only had 11 steals a game but Morter said she has good awareness on that side of the ball.