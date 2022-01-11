See which teams made the first AP state boys basketball rankings of the season

Middleton boys basketball has won eight of its first 10 games this season. The only losses the Cardinals have suffered are to Milton by three points and Neenah on buzzer-beating 3-pointer — two state-ranked teams.

The Cardinals are also ranked, coming in No. 8 in Division 1 in the season's first Associated Press weekly rankings. Milton is ranked No. 8 in Division 2. Neenah is ranked third in Division 1.

Also cracking the Top 10 is DeForest (8-3), which earned the No. 9 spot in Division 2. The Norskies have been led in scoring this season by 6-foot-4 senior Max Weisbrod, a Northern Michigan University commit who has scored 22.4 points per game.

Madison La Follette leads area teams in Division 1, ranked fifth.

Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:

BOYS BASKETBALL ASSOCIATED PRESS WEEKLY STATE RANKINGS