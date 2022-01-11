See which teams made the first AP state girls basketball rankings of the season

The Reedsburg girls basketball team has won all but one of its 13 games by double digits.

That dominance is why the Beavers earned the No. 1 spot in Division 2 when the Associated Press released its first weekly state rankings of the season on Tuesday.

The Beavers' only win that wasn't by double digits was a 88-79 victory over University of Connecticut commit KK Arnold and Division I No. 10 Germantown.

Reedsburg isn't the only southcentral team to make the first state rankings of the year. Sun Prairie (9-2), the Big 8 Conference leader, opens No. 7 spot in Division 1.

Here's how voters, consisting of sports reporters and broadcasters across the state, voted this week:

Division 1

School;Record;Points