The youngest Wilke found her college home. Why the Beaver Dam junior believes she is prepared

Wilke is a household name when it comes to Beaver Dam High School athletics, and now the youngest sister is out to carve her own path.

Gabby Wilke is competitive. She had to be growing up with Sam and Maty. Sam went on to play at UW-Parkside, and Maty is a redshirt freshman at the University of Wisconsin.

“I would say many people who when they think of me would think I’m a competitor,” Gabby Wilke said. “I would say being in a family full of athletes definitely brought that (out of me) and just never wanting to lose because if you lose then you’re going to hear it the rest of the night.”

All it took was two visits.

The junior was impressed with trips in late July and again a few weeks ago to Vermillion, South Dakota. Sunday she verbally committed to play Division I women's basketball at the University of South Dakota.

“When I stepped on campus, I could already feel like this is home,” Wilke said. “Right away, I could tell it was going to be something special. As the visit went on, there just kept coming more and more. I saw something new. Then my second visit, there was just more and more reasons. The family aspect of South Dakota’s coaches and players, they made me feel at home. After that second visit, I was like, this is where I want to be.”

The 6-foot-2 forward was named WBCA All-State as a sophomore after averaging 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest for the Golden Beavers, champions of the Badger East who reached a WIAA Division 2 sectional final against eventual state champion Green Bay Notre Dame.

Wilke chose the Coyotes over other Division I offers from Butler, UW-Green Bay, IUPUI, UW-Milwaukee, Montana State, Nebraska-Omaha, North Dakota, Northern Illinois, St. Thomas (Minnesota), and Alabama-Birmingham.

What sticks out the most for Wilke was the connection the coaching staff has with the players.

“They care about them, not only as athletes, but also off the court as well,” Wilke said.

Wilke also likes the campus in Brookings, which “is so pretty." While on the visit, Wilke said she was able to view a practice with the Coyotes where the players got along and “they really felt like they were a family.”

All of those things played a factor in Wilke’s commitment to South Dakota, even though the school is about 500 miles away from Beaver Dam.

“Distance didn’t bother me,” she said. “The home part of it and the family part of it is really cool, I felt that at South Dakota even though it’s a long ways away, I still had that family aspect there with the coaching staff.

“I wanted to go to a place that really wanted me and a place that made me happy. I don’t care about the attention I gained as long as I’m somewhere where I’m wanted and happy.”

Wilke said she learned how the recruiting process worked by watching Maty and Sam go through it.

“Before I got into the recruiting process, I saw how (Maty) handled everything,” Wilke said. “When I started it, she was super happy for me and giving me tips along the way. She was saying, ‘You’ll know once you know.’ I think having her by my side and having my brother by my side definitely helped the recruiting process be less stressful.”

Over the years both Sam and Maty helped get the youngest Wilke to where she is today as well.

“Usually my brother always won because we were a lot younger, but it definitely made us a lot better,” Gabby Wilke said. “Me and my sister would look back at it and be like, ‘Those were some of the fun memories that we had.’”