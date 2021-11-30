Looking back, it should come as no surprise that Pardeeville senior Derek Lindert came into this season on the verge of entering some elite company in Wisconsin high school boys basketball history.

After all, he exploded for 40 points in just his 15th career game, that being an 83-71 win over Markesan on Jan. 24, 2019, during his freshman year.

But getting to 1,428 points as he did through three seasons and eyeing 2,000, something only 44 players have accomplished in the state, has been a journey.

Prolific scorers oftentimes make it look easy, but it’s not. There’s a lot that needs to fall into place for the points to add up like they have for Lindert, a 6-foot-2 guard whose dad, Chris, is the head coach.

The biggest factor, of course, is number of games played, meaning not playing as a freshman or missing significant time because of injury almost certainly rules out reaching the milestone Lindert is currently chasing.

After that, it’s a lot more nuanced.

Or more simply put, one or two missing pieces and the puzzle won’t be complete.

Stars need to align

Being able to score is of course a big factor. But being allowed to score is a bigger one.

Role matters. And determining scoring roles isn’t always as straightforward as it might seem.

In Derek Lindert’s case, though, it has been.

“When I got to high school, my freshman year, they were coming off a really big year — they were coming off a state year, where their team went to state and then they graduated 10 seniors,” he said. “That year, my freshman year, they needed (to fill) a big role for someone to score. So I was kind of put right into that role.

“I’ve been in that role since.”

Yes he has, averaging 15 points his first year, 25.8 as a sophomore and 22 as a junior.

But while the individual success has been there, the team success has lagged.

The Bulldogs haven’t been bad, mind you — they were 8-15 and lost in the regional finals Lindert’s freshman year, 14-10 and lost in the regional finals the next year and 12-10 with a loss in the regional semifinals last year — but the roster hasn’t been loaded with the kind of scoring threats that would propel them into the conversation of conference title or state tournament contenders.

While it may seem as though that’s benefited Lindert’s scoring totals, it’s a little more complicated than that.

Again, role matters. And measuring the effect of Lindert being the primary scorer without much in the way of consistent second and third options throughout his career is tricky.

“It’s an advantage and a disadvantage, if that makes sense, to be on a really good team,” Chris Lindert said. “Because if you’re on a really good team, you probably have two or three other kids who can score, so that’s a disadvantage. But you also have the advantage of you may not get the number one defender all the time.

“With our situation here, Derek’s really been our only true scorer for most of his high school career. So night in and night out he sees the other team’s best defender, and he sees gimmick defenses that are designed to stop him.”

Defenses haven’t done a great job at it, of course, evident in Derek Lindert’s stats. But most nights guarding him would fall under the concept of “you can’t stop him, you can only hope to contain him.”

To that end, it’s impossible to know how many more points he might have if Pardeeville had been a little less one-dimensional in any of his first three seasons.

Tools in the toolbox

There are many different kinds of scorers.

There are towering centers who can carve out space in the paint and dunk or lay-up their way to high scoring totals.

There are lightning-quick guards who, while undersized, can dart in and out of traffic and constantly create their own shots, sometimes scoring more on volume than efficiency.

And there are sharpshooters who need little more than the ball in their hands to be a threat, capable of scoring from 30 feet just as easily as from the 3-point arc.

Then there are players who are some combination of one, two or — as stretch forwards and centers have evolved into players that can play all five positions — all three.

So which kind of scorer is most suited to rack up the points and flirt with 2,000?

“I think in today’s game,” Chris Lindert said, “you have to be versatile.

“You have to be able to play at all three levels — that deep range, the 3-point shot, mid-range and you’ve got to be able to finish at the basket. You have to be good at all three levels; if you’re only good at one of them, I think teams are too good that they can make that difficult.

“The more versatility you have, the tougher you are to defend.”

Derek Lindert isn’t tall enough to be considered a guard/forward combo, but his scoring isn’t a limited catch-and-shoot scorer or someone who only finds openings coming off screens. And his isn’t a player who lacks the range necessary to pull defenders out to the wing and create lanes to the basket for himself.

But he has had to evolve throughout his career — and that ability to adapt is another trait beneficial for players to become all-time scorers.

No room for complacency

The more defenses focus on a particular player, the harder it is for that player to get open. The best scorers find ways to stay a step ahead of those defenses — a game of cat and mouse, if you will.

One way to do that is to increase range and efficiency away from the basket. If that’s already a calling card, another way is to work in the weight room and in the gym on strength, quickness and agility to be able to better get to the basket.

“To get more explosive to the basket,” Derek Lindert said, “the only way I would say is to get in the weight room doing hang cleans and power cleans and squats. But then also working on it every day — working on your jab step, and sprinting to the basket and working on many different moves to the basket.

“If you just keep on doing that, you’ll get quicker and better and more productive.”

There’s another, intangible way that scorers get the job done as their careers go on.

“You also learn a few tricks — how to maybe get a few easy buckets here or there against different types of defenses,” Chris Lindert said. “And that just comes with experience.”

Being in the weight room doesn’t just make players better at their games, either — it also makes them more durable, keeping them on the floor.

Players have to be “physically strong enough to take that kid hounding him over and over again,” the elder Lindert said.

Looking ahead

That hasn’t been a problem for Derek Lindert.

He came into his junior year a little banged up, having sat out the football season with an injury. But he’s otherwise been healthy.

Still, mostly because he’s only played in four postseason games, Derek trails his peers who are also chasing 2,000 points in games played.

He’s third among active players entering this season, having played in 68 contests. Ahead of him are Luke Haertle of Lake Country Lutheran (1,576 in 76 games) and Casey Verhagen of Sheboygan Lutheran (1,557 in 83).

Should Pardeeville lose in its first postseason game and not have any games canceled (for COVID-19 or weather-related reasons), and assuming he won’t miss any time because of injuries, Lindert would need to average 23.1 points per game over 25 games in order to get to 2,000.

He’s got the full support of his teammates in his quest — their No. 1 objective is to win, Lindert’s dad and coach said, and because Lindert isn’t a selfish player they all understand him scoring at good clip gives them the best chance to do so — so now it’s just about going out and getting the job done.

If Lindert does make it to 2,000 — even if he doesn’t, he’ll still be among the top all-time scorers in the state — it will have been because of the efforts of more than just himself.

“It’s a team accomplishment,” he said.

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.