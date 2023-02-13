Former University of Wisconsin and Appleton West basketball standout Brian Butch and Middleton boys basketball coach Kevin Bavery were among those named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association 2023 Hall of Fame induction class.
The Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled Sept. 24 at the Wilderness Resort’s Glacier Canyon Lodge in Wisconsin Dells, according to an announcement by the WBCA and WisSports.
The 6-foot-11 Butch scored 45 points for Appleton West in a 2003 WIAA state tournament game against Milwaukee Custer, a total that remains a Division 1 single-game record, and then went on to play for UW.
Butch was selected in the boys basketball category, as was Madison West’s Alex Compton.
Other boys players named included Andy Chesser (Milwaukee Lincoln), Mike Johnson (Phillips), Steve Novak (Brown Deer), Tim Paterick (Janesville Craig) and John Schell (Cumberland).
Bavery, who also coached the Oregon boys basketball team and whose Middleton team is leading the Big Eight Conference and was ranked second in Division 1 in last week’s Associated Press poll, and Fall River girls basketball coach Jim Doolittle were among the high school coaches selected.
The other high school coaches included Scott Anderson (Stevens Point), Steve Board (Richland Center), Troy Cullen (Kimberly), Scott Herrick (Milwaukee Pius XI), Mark Lierman (Shullsburg), John Mielke (Antigo, Appleton), Paul Millan (Goodman), Dave Schultz (Waukesha West), Dan Wandrey (Brookfield Central) and Dave Wenzel (Appleton Fox Valley Lutheran).
Girls players selected were Dr. Sue Bartz (Green Bay West); Sarah (Meyer) Gard (Lena); Meredith (Onson) Ottman (Oshkosh West); Kelly (Schwerman) Leibham (Kettle Moraine); and Jan Zimmerman (Fall Creek).
College coaches named were Bosko Djurickovic (Carthage) and Harold Olson (Ohio State).
Assistant coaches selected were Ron Kading (Potosi) and Tony Servais (La Crosse Central).
Friends of the game selections were Ralph Davis (Milwaukee) and Dave Strasburg (Fall Creek).
Officials included Tallendra Carson (Milwaukee) and Norm Knauf (Weston).
Oakfield at Horicon, 7 p.m. Friday
Oakfield will travel to Horicon (13-7, 6-5 fourth in Trailways East) Friday night.
In an earlier matchup on Jan. 5, Oakfield (12-7, 5-5 fifth in Trailways East) won a low-scoring affair 49-46. Sophomore Davis Dercks had a game-high 19 points for Oakfield.
Horicon enters the game winners of four straight and having won seven of its last eight.
Oakfield is in a tough stretch, having lost four of its last five games. Prior to that they were on a 10-game winning streak.
Fall River at Randolph, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Two of the Trailways West's best will face off Friday night when league-leading Fall River (18-3, 10-1 Trailways West) visits Randolph (10-9, 8-2), which is third.
The teams met on Jan. 5 and the Pirates cruised to a 65-50 victory. Defense was the difference maker, as Fall River forced 21 turnovers.
Randolph was on a four-game winning streak before losing its last game to Lourdes Academy.
Most recently Fall River lost their third game of the season to Markesan, who currently sits between these teams in the conference standings.
Wayland Academy at Central Wisconsin Christian, 7:15 p.m. Friday
Division 5's fourth ranked team in Central Wisconsin Christian (18-2, 11-0 Trailways East) leads the Trailways East Conference and will host second-place Wayland Academy (14-2, 10-1) Friday night.
These two played on Dec. 13, 2022, and it was a dominant 80-54 win for Central Wisconsin Christian. Will Sterns and Brock Hoekstra combined for 47 points in the victory.
Since then Wayland has won nine of its last 10 games.
Central Wisconsin Christian is currently riding a six-game win streak and has won each game by 10 or more points.
