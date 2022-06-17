Beaver Dam High School selected four new Athletic Hall of Famers

The Beaver Dam High School Athletic Committee recently chose four inductees for its Hall of Fame.

Susan Olsen (formerly Chitko), Steve Dinkel and Matt McDonald made it in as athletes while David Kalscheur got in as a coach.

Olsen was a 1992 graduate who participated in tennis, basketball and track and field, earning 11 varsity letters.

She earned All-Wisconsin Little Ten honors from 1989-1991. She was honorable mention in 1989 and first team in 1990 and 1991. In 1991 she earned the LTC Player of the Year as well as All-State honorable mention and Milwaukee Journal All-Star honors. She recorded 1,054 points, which was a school record until 2017. She also led the Golden Beavers to a runner-up state finish in 1991.

In tennis, Olsen earned all-conference honors in 1990 and 1991. She got three varsity letters in tennis and four in track.

Olsen earned a full basketball scholarship at UW-Milwaukee, where she played for three seasons.

Dinkel was a 1983 graduate, participating in football, wrestling and track and field, earning six varsity letters.

Dinkel earned All-LTC first-team and All-Region accolades in 1982 as an offensive and defensive lineman. He was named the Beavers’ Most Valuable Lineman as a senior and led them to the 1982 state semifinals.

Dinkel continued his football career at UW-River Falls and was a 1987 Wisconsin State University Conference first-team selection as an offensive lineman. He was a member of four conference championship teams. He went on to be a teacher and then a principal at Jefferson High School from 1988-2021. He also was the school’s football coach from 1992-2001. He was an assistant coach for Jefferson from 1988-1991, winning a WIAA state title in 1991. He earned two conference titles, six runner-up finishes and in 1997 was the Conference and District 17 Coach of the Year. In 1999 he coached in the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association All-Star game.

Dinkel spent 12 years (2002-2013) as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at UW-Whitewater where he won four national championships and had three runner-up finishes. He won seven WIAC conference titles and was Coach of the Year in 2011.

He was inducted into the WFCA Hall of Fame in 2019.

McDonald graduated in 1985 where he played football, basketball and baseball, and earned eight varsity letters.

He was a first-team quarterback in the LTC and All-Region as a senior. He played in the 1985 Wisconsin Shrine Bowl All-Star game and was voted the Golden Beavers’ Most Valuable Player and a captain as a senior. He won a conference title in 1983.

McDonald earned two varsity letters in basketball and was a team captain. In baseball, he earned three varsity letters, and was a team captain and earned LTC first-team honors in 1984 and 1985.

He went on to play football and baseball at St. Olaf College in Minnesota. He earned three varsity letters in football and four in baseball.

He was an All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Association first-team quarterback in 1988 and 1989. He also led the MIAC in hitting in 1988. He was a member of the 1988 and 1989 conference championship teams.

McDonald has been the baseball coach at St. Olaf College since 1995. He’s the winningest baseball coach with over 600 wins. He’s coached three MIAC conference champions and had four finish second. He’s also led St. Olaf to five NCAA Division 3 tournaments. He was the MIAC Conference Coach of the Year in 1998, 2000 and 2007.

McDonald also was St. Olaf’s athletic director for 12 years.

Kalscheur was the head boys tennis for 39 seasons (1979-2017) and the girls coach for 23 seasons (1990-2012). His combined dual win-loss record for boys and girls is 485-422. He coached 10 LTC boys conference championship teams and five girls conference championship teams.

Kalscheur led the boys to a WIAA sectional championship in 1981. He had 19 seasons where the boys advanced to the state meet and 12 season where the girls did it.

Kalscheur was inducted into the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coach Hall of Fame in 2019.

