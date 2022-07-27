 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
PREP SPORTS

Beaver Dam hires Ryan Gerber as athletic director and principal

  • 0
Ryan Gerber mug

Gerber

Beaver Dam High School is on the verge of hiring an associate principal of activities and athletics.

Superintendent Mark DiStefano announced in a news release Wednesday the hire of Ryan Gerber pending board approval Aug. 8. Gerber's first day would be Aug. 9.

“We are excited for Ryan to get started,” DiStefano said in the release. “He cares deeply about education-based activities and athletics and is looking forward to serving the students, staff and families in our community.”

Gerber would replace Melissa Gehring, who accepted a position with the WIAA as an assistant director. Gehring had been with Beaver Dam since 2003, and her first day with the WIAA is scheduled for Monday.

Gerber previously worked as a social studies teacher and department chairperson in the Fort Atkinson School District, according to the release.

People are also reading…

Gerber was the Fort Atkinson wrestling coach since 2012, an executive board member of the Wisconsin wrestling coaches association since 2018 and assistant athletic director since 2019.

Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.

0 Comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois football coach Bret Bielema discusses returning to Wisconsin this season

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News