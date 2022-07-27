Beaver Dam hires Ryan Gerber as athletic director and principal

Beaver Dam High School is on the verge of hiring an associate principal of activities and athletics.

Superintendent Mark DiStefano announced in a news release Wednesday the hire of Ryan Gerber pending board approval Aug. 8. Gerber's first day would be Aug. 9.

“We are excited for Ryan to get started,” DiStefano said in the release. “He cares deeply about education-based activities and athletics and is looking forward to serving the students, staff and families in our community.”

Gerber would replace Melissa Gehring, who accepted a position with the WIAA as an assistant director. Gehring had been with Beaver Dam since 2003, and her first day with the WIAA is scheduled for Monday.

Gerber previously worked as a social studies teacher and department chairperson in the Fort Atkinson School District, according to the release.

Gerber was the Fort Atkinson wrestling coach since 2012, an executive board member of the Wisconsin wrestling coaches association since 2018 and assistant athletic director since 2019.