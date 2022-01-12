Big 2nd half boosts Randolph boys basketball team to win over 4th-ranked Marshall

The Randolph boys basketball team has not been shy in terms of scheduling challenging non-conference games this season, an iron-sharpens-iron approach the Rockets hope will pay dividends in the way of the program’s first state title since 2013.
Tuesday night the Rockets finally got a signature win, knocking Marshall — ranked fourth in the Division 4 coaches poll — from the ranks of the unbeaten in a 62-48 victory.
Randolph (10-2), the fifth-ranked team in the Div. 5 poll, clung to a 24-23 lead over the Cardinals (10-1) at the break but exploded in the second half.
More succinctly, Sam Grieger exploded, going off for 20 of his game-high 33 points over the final 18 minutes to lead the Rockets to victory.
Travis Alvin had 18 points in the game, making it a two-headed monster the visiting Cardinals couldn’t solve as no one else for the Rockets had more than four points.
Cole Denniston had 15 points and Craig Ward had 13 to lead Marshall.
The Rockets suffered double-digit losses to Waunakee, ranked 10th in Div. 2 now but unranked at the time, and Green Bay Notre Dame in back-to-back games Dec. 18 and 23 for their only losses of the year.
Still ahead are contests against Manitowoc Roncalli (ranked fifth in Div. 4) on Jan. 18 and Oakfield (ninth in Div. 5), as well the second meeting against Pardeeville on Feb. 10 in a game that should determine if Randolph (6-0 in league play) is the outright Trailways West champion or winds up sharing the title with the Bulldogs (5-1).
Randolph defeated Pardeeville 56-41 on Dec. 17.
Up next for Randolph is Markesan on Thursday.
Waupun keeps on rolling
Almost halfway through the 2021-22 season and the Waupun girls basketball team has yet to meet its match.
Not even close.
No matter how good the opponent is.
The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in the Div. 3 coaches poll, were dominant once again on Tuesday, blowing out eighth-ranked-in-Div. 2 New Berlin West 81-47 on the road.
Abbie Aalsma, an NCAA Division I Illinois State recruit, led the Warriors (13-0) with 28 points and five assists. Gaby Matamoros flirted with a double-double, putting up seven points and eight rebounds, as did Naomia Aalsma with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Lydia Aalsma and Kayl Peterson had 13 points apiece.
Meghan Schultz, a 6-foot-3 junior who has verbally committed to UW-Green Bay, led West with 17 points and nine rebounds. She also had an offer from Texas Tech.
Warriors wallop Reedsburg
Cooper Roberts, Kyan Reichhoff and Kaden Hooker combined for 53 points on Tuesday night against Reedsburg.
That was enough, and then some, for the Portage boys basketball team to send the Beavers home on the losing end as the trio outscored them by 10 points in a 69-43 victory.
Roberts had only two points in the first half before exploding after halftime, while Reichhoff scored a dozen of his points before the break to help the Warriors to a 27-15 advantage after the first 18 mintues.
Jalen Roman led Reedsburg with 11 points.
Both teams are now 4-7 overall but Reedsburg dropped to 1-6 in Badger West play while Portage improved to 2-5.
Crusaders aim to stay in the mix
Few small-school conferences in the boys basketball state landscape are as loaded with landmines as the Trailways East is this winter, which means big games night in and night out.
Central Wisconsin Christian is hoping to sneak into the conversation as a sleeper, and the Crusaders will have a chance to open some eyes on Thursday against Oshkosh Lourdes, the defending Div. 4 state champion.
The Red Knights, which lost three straight at the end of December and to start the new year, dropping them out of the state poll, rebounded with a big 61-57, overtime win over second-ranked Hustisford on Friday.
Those two teams are 4-1 in league play, both chasing Oakfield (5-0).
And right behind is CWC, 3-1 in conference and 4-3 overall.
The Crusaders will enter Thursday’s tilt winners of two straight following a 63-51 loss to Husty on Dec. 14, with their most recent victory coming by the score of 57-50 over Princeton/Green Lake in non-conference action on Tuesday.
Cade Viletstra and Will Syens, both 6-foot junior guards, led the way for CWC in the victory over the Tiger Sharks, putting up 18 and 15 points, respectively.
Viletstra had 10 in the first half to keep CWC within striking distance, down 23-19 at the break. And Syens picked up after halftime, scoring 10 of his 15 as the Crusaders pulled away.
The Crusaders surely have their work cut out for them if they want to stay in the conference title race around turn three but now is the time to show they belong as dates with Oakfield (Jan. 20) and Lourdes again (Jan. 25) loom in the next two weeks before a rematch with Husty on Feb. 4.
Eagles silence Thunderbirds
Carson Brickl was averaging a modest 7.5 points per game for the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team over the first 10 games this season.
That number went up by 20% on Tuesday.
The 5-foot-10 junior poured in 24 vs. Baraboo, leading the Eagles to a 69-37, Badger West Conference victory over the Thunderbirds and upping his scoring average to 9.0 per contest.
Corbin Wardrop had 14 points, Lucas Been and Connor Ballweg both had eight and Devin Kerska and Connor Breunig had seven apiece to lead Sauk Prairie (5-6, 3-4 Badger West).
Drew Mistele and Brady Kelly had eight apiece to lead the T-Birds (3-8, 1-6).
Bulldogs bark again
Jessilyn Ernst very nearly posted a double-double on Tuesday, scoring 17 points and adding nine rebounds in leading the Pardeeville girls basketball team to a 56-35, non-conference win over Dodgeland.
But the 6-foot-2 junior wasn’t alone in filling up the stat sheet for Pardeeville (10-2), as Savannah Manthey had 15 points, five steals, four rebounds and two blocks and Sydnie Wheeler had 10 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Sara Ott had six points and seven rebounds and Aubrey Maass six rebounds and five assists to contribute in a big way despite not scoring.
Adrianne Bader led Dodgeland (6-5) with 16 points and 11 rebounds while Emma Carpenter had eight rebounds and Mallory Kohn had seven, helping the Trojans nearly match Pardeeville on the boards (the Bulldogs held the edge, 46-41) despite losing by double-digits.
Marshmen sink Vikings
Senior Night started in fitting fashion for the Horicon wrestling team on Tuesday night — with senior 145-pounder Cayden Reinwald recording a first period pin in the first match of the evening.
And the Marshmen never looked back, rolling to a 60-6, Trailways South Conference win over Parkview/Albany to improve to 3-0 in league dual meets.
Brady Elvers got a second-period pin at 182 pounds, Shane Fluhr a second-period pin at heavyweight, 126-pounder Austin Zamorano an 8-5 decision and 132-pounder Brady Groenewold a 4-0 decision for the Marshmen's other victories by seniors on the mat, while senior Kevin Wenninger won by forfeit at 160.
Other winners for Horicon were Alex Krumholz (152) by pin, Bryce Twardokus (106) by forfeit, Kylee Firari (113) by pin — she trailed 11-1 prior to getting the turn and the fall — Cylus Hetzel-Sawyer (120) by forfeit and Ethan Johnson (138) by pin in the final match of the night.
Parkview's only win of the night came by forfeit at 220, and there were double forfeits at 170 and 195.
