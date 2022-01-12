Big 2nd half boosts Randolph boys basketball team to win over 4th-ranked Marshall

The Randolph boys basketball team has not been shy in terms of scheduling challenging non-conference games this season, an iron-sharpens-iron approach the Rockets hope will pay dividends in the way of the program’s first state title since 2013.

Tuesday night the Rockets finally got a signature win, knocking Marshall — ranked fourth in the Division 4 coaches poll — from the ranks of the unbeaten in a 62-48 victory.

Randolph (10-2), the fifth-ranked team in the Div. 5 poll, clung to a 24-23 lead over the Cardinals (10-1) at the break but exploded in the second half.

More succinctly, Sam Grieger exploded, going off for 20 of his game-high 33 points over the final 18 minutes to lead the Rockets to victory.

Travis Alvin had 18 points in the game, making it a two-headed monster the visiting Cardinals couldn’t solve as no one else for the Rockets had more than four points.

Cole Denniston had 15 points and Craig Ward had 13 to lead Marshall.

The Rockets suffered double-digit losses to Waunakee, ranked 10th in Div. 2 now but unranked at the time, and Green Bay Notre Dame in back-to-back games Dec. 18 and 23 for their only losses of the year.