Columbus-Fall River bowlers earn impressive sweep

Taking on Horicon in the first match, with some nice games and averaging over 175 a game, the team won all nine games and received a point for the match. Kylie Counard, Logan Denman, Cole Locke, and Lauren Waddell each had eight strikes, Anna Miller had seven, and the team had a combined total of 26 spares. The second match was not so successful. Taking on the Watertown/Lomira girls team that averaged over 194 per game, Columbus-Fall River varsity could only salvage one game, losing the point for the match. With the end of the season fast approaching, the varsity team sits in second place in Division 2. The next meet will determine which teams will be bowling in the state high school tournament March 6-8 in Weston.

The junior varsity team saw its season end Jan. 19 at Fast Lanes in Columbus. The first match pitted the team against Beaver Dam. Led by Owen Mietzel with 12 marks out of 14 frames, Kevin Watrud with 11 marks out of 14 frames, Jack Petrie with nine total marks, and Cadin Counard and Sierra Mietzel each with seven marks, the team took four out of the seven games, but lost total pins. The second match was also against Beaver Dam. Led by Jack Petrie with nine marks, and Cadin Counard, Owen Mietzel, and Kevin Watrud each with seven marks, the team took four of the seven games and total pins. The junior varsity team ended up in second place behind a very good Watertown team. Because of a lack of high school bowlers, most of the high school junior varsity bowlers are actually in middle school. The middle school season will start shortly after the state high school tournament in March.