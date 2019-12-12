Columbus-Fall River bowlers return to Fast Lanes for home meet

The Columbus/Fall River bowling teams returned to action Sunday, after a couple of weeks off, with the varsity team traveling to Fort Atkinson and the junior varsity team going to Brownsville.
You have free articles remaining.
For the first match of their day, the varsity team took on the Lomira boys team. Led by Logan Denman with 12 strikes, five spares, and only one open, and some very good games of 244, 227, 206, and 192, averaging more than 192 per game through the nine games, Columbus/Fall River won eight of the nine games and took a point for the match. Anna Miller had 15 total marks, Brice Locke had 10 strikes and four spares, Lauren Waddell had 12 marks, and Cole Locke added 10 marks. The second match pitted the varsity team against a very strong Fort Atkinson team. Logan Denman was again right on target with 11 strikes, six spares, and again only one open. Cole Locke had seven strikes and eight spares, Lauren Waddell had eight strikes and five spares, and Anna Miller and Brice Locke each added 11 marks. Despite some very good games of 254, 203, 189, and 184, and averaging more than 179 a game, the varsity team only won two of the nine games.
The junior varsity team took on Oconomowoc in its first match. Cadin Counard and Owen Mietzel each had nine total marks. Jack Petrie was back this week, after missing the first week because of an injury, and added eight total marks. Kylie Counard and Kevin Watrud also had eight marks each. Averaging more than 149 per game, the Columbus/Fall River junior varsity team took five of the seven games. The second match of the day was against Lomira. The team was led by Kevin Watrud with 10 total marks. Cadin Counard, Kylie Counard, and Jack Petrie each added seven marks, and Owen Mietzel had six marks. Averaging almost 138 per game, Columbus/Fall River JV only took two of the seven games. The junior varsity team will see its next action Dec. 15 when the team travels to Tower Lanes in Beaver Dam.
The varsity team will be bowling Dec. 15 at its home lanes, Fast Lanes in Columbus, with the action getting under way at 9:30 a.m.