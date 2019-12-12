Columbus-Fall River bowlers return to Fast Lanes for home meet

For the first match of their day, the varsity team took on the Lomira boys team. Led by Logan Denman with 12 strikes, five spares, and only one open, and some very good games of 244, 227, 206, and 192, averaging more than 192 per game through the nine games, Columbus/Fall River won eight of the nine games and took a point for the match. Anna Miller had 15 total marks, Brice Locke had 10 strikes and four spares, Lauren Waddell had 12 marks, and Cole Locke added 10 marks. The second match pitted the varsity team against a very strong Fort Atkinson team. Logan Denman was again right on target with 11 strikes, six spares, and again only one open. Cole Locke had seven strikes and eight spares, Lauren Waddell had eight strikes and five spares, and Anna Miller and Brice Locke each added 11 marks. Despite some very good games of 254, 203, 189, and 184, and averaging more than 179 a game, the varsity team only won two of the nine games.