Columbus-Fall River bowlers topple Lakeside Lutheran, Beaver Dam

The Columbus-Fall River bowling teams returned to action Dec. 15 and both teams had a successful day. The varsity team bowled at its home alleys, Fast Lanes in Columbus. Their first match of the day was against Lakeside Lutheran. Led by Anna Miller with 16 marks, Brice Locke with 15 marks, and Cole Locke and Lauren Waddell with 12 marks each, the team took eight of the nine games. The second match was closely contested, with the team taking on the Beaver Dam boys team. Averaging over 195 per game, Columbus-Fall River came out on top, winning five of the nine games and taking a point for the match, with some excellent scores of 267, 201, 200, and 199. Logan Denman had 16 marks, Brice Locke 15 marks, Lauren Waddell and Cole Locke had 14 marks each, and Anna Miller had 12 marks.