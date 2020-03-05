GIRLS BOWLING: Beaver Dam gets one last go at state before seniors, head coach ride off into sunset

WATERTOWN ― All good things must come to an end.
For the Beaver Dam girls bowling team, who boast five seniors and an outgoing head coach who have all been together the last six years, that’s what’s going to happen after this weekend's Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships at Dale’s Weston Lanes in Weston.
“We’ve put a lot of years into it like any program — basketball, baseball, volleyball,” Beaver Dam coach Joe Munro said. “We started them young to work with them a little bit and the skills progressed with age and coaching.”
Congratulations to the Girls making it to state yet again and to Haylee, Marissa and Josh to singles! Also to Haylee, Marissa, and Sammy for making it to all stars! pic.twitter.com/llvWB5rcyL— Beaver Dam Bowling (@BeaverBowling) February 16, 2020
The seniors — Munro’s daughter Marissa Munro, Haylee Schwark, Kylee Mullenbach, Breanna Janusz and Kylie Hupf — have made it to the state tournament each of the last four seasons.
“It’s an experience,” Joe Munro said. “It’s something nice that you can look back on what you’ve done, what you’re taking away from. You have something to look back at. It’s awesome.”
Individual competition, which Munro and Schwark both qualified for, begins at 4:30 p.m. Friday and team competition starts Saturday. The finals for both singles and team competition are on Sunday.
This year will be much different than the past three for the Golden Beavers as they go in as the defending Division 2 champions.
“I think every year it gets more and more exciting,” Schwark said. “There’s more intention to do better. With winning last year, now we want to win again. We want another title. There’s anticipation to want to go do the best we can.”
Schwark said the Golden Beavers have the capability as they finished the season with a 175 average and a 10-2 record.
“From winning last year, we had the confidence,” Marissa said. “Now we’re just working on more of the fundamentals like picking up spares and staying positive and cheering on each other.”
Joe said keeping everyone on the team, which also includes sophomores Samantha Radig and Raeanne Gayan and freshman Karlee Albert, mentally prepared was never tough. However, he didn’t want them to get complacent this season after winning it all last season.
He said just having the Golden Beavers focus on what they can control was the methodology on how to make it back to state.
“What we’re focusing on is the same thing that got us here,” Joe said. “The marks, getting our spares, getting strikes and count is a big thing. After a spare or strike, we’re making sure we follow it up with a seven or eight count at the least, so you don’t erase what you did the previous frame, and keep everybody up and energized.”
One thing the Golden Beavers couldn’t control is graduating seniors from last year. Schwark and Joe both agreed that Beaver Dam is missing 2019 grad Taylor Nelson this season, and it shows in the fact the team’s average is down five pins from last year.
“We lost a really big piece to our team,” Schwark said. “We’ve been trying to fill that gap by making sure we’re picking up the spares and taking control and making good shots. I think we’ve all done a really good job of doing our part on the team and doing the best we can do. That has made it really easy.
“I think it’s tough when you lose a senior. We worked together to fill that gap when you don’t have one single person that can fill that gap. We had to work as a team to put two frames together instead of one to get that same mark that girl was getting. If anything, it’s helped us to have one less person to have that we could really rely on all the time because it’s made us work together as a team much more.”
Schwark and Marissa Munro both feel like Beaver Dam has the capability of repeating as state champions, even without Nelson.
“We know we have the ability to go and do it again,” Schwark said. “We know we can do it. It’s just now we have to execute it. We’ve definitely put in the time and the work.”
On Wednesday the Golden Beavers scrimmaged the Watertown boys team, which will participate in the Division 1 state tournament on Saturday as well. The two sides oiled the lanes as best they could to mimic how the oil patterns will be at state in an effort to try and get a leg up on the competition.
“We’ve grown up as bowlers with Watertown since sixth grade,” Marissa said. “They’ve always been a big competitor to us. To watch them grow alongside us. It’s one of the teams we have fun with when we bowl. Yeah, they’re competition, but we keep a friendly game going.”
The Golden Beavers and Goslings treated the scrimmage like it was the state tournament, which not only helped both teams but also helped Munro and Schwark get ready for individual competition.
“We’ve seen these guys several times and we bring the best out of each other,” Joe Munro said. “I think it’s something that will help us instead of just having a regular practice, and working on the tedious spares. This will maybe get them standing up on the alleys rooting (their teammates) on and getting them pumped for state.”
The scrimmage definitely did the trick.
“I’m looking forward to having fun and hopefully getting as far as we can as a team,” said Radig, who also qualified for the all-stars tournament next weekend in Appleton along with Schwark and Marissa Munro. “With this being my last time with (all the seniors and coach Munro), I want the team to do well.”
