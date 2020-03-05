GIRLS BOWLING: Beaver Dam gets one last go at state before seniors, head coach ride off into sunset

“We lost a really big piece to our team,” Schwark said. “We’ve been trying to fill that gap by making sure we’re picking up the spares and taking control and making good shots. I think we’ve all done a really good job of doing our part on the team and doing the best we can do. That has made it really easy.

“I think it’s tough when you lose a senior. We worked together to fill that gap when you don’t have one single person that can fill that gap. We had to work as a team to put two frames together instead of one to get that same mark that girl was getting. If anything, it’s helped us to have one less person to have that we could really rely on all the time because it’s made us work together as a team much more.”

Schwark and Marissa Munro both feel like Beaver Dam has the capability of repeating as state champions, even without Nelson.

“We know we have the ability to go and do it again,” Schwark said. “We know we can do it. It’s just now we have to execute it. We’ve definitely put in the time and the work.”