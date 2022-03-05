Keeping the kegling tradition going: Beaver Dam girls bowling team back at state for 7th straight year

They’ve struck again.
All 10 pins down.
The Beaver Dam High School girls bowling team is headed back to the Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships for the seventh year in a row, again with the goal of returning home with gold.
They’re headed to Super Bowl in Appleton for today’s qualifying round, hoping to make it through to Sunday’s championship round — a round in which they finished third or better for five straight years before landing outside the top five in 2021.
Skill, team chemistry and a number of intangible factors have combined to make it another special year.
“They know how to keep the ball rolling. They thrive under pressure,” said second-year coach Calista Janusz, a 2018 BDHS graduate who was on the first three teams to make it to state and the sister of Bri Janusz, a member of the 2019 championship-winning team.
Like last year, Samantha Radig is this year’s ringleader, a senior now who’s enjoying her last ride before continuing her bowling career at UW-Whitewater.
“It’s really sad,” she said of it being a bittersweet weekend. “This will be my fifth year going to state (she also went in singles as an eighth-grader). Last year was a brand new team and this year we’re still the same team but we’ve got a couple additions. I feel like this year is going to be first place. Hopefully.
“I feel like this year is going to be our year.”
It’s extra special for Radig this year — even if they don’t win — as a matter of fact, because her twin brother, Parker, qualified for boys individual competition which began Friday at Sabre Lanes in Menasha.
“We’ve been bowling since we were four, so it’s a lot of fun,” Samantha said. “There’s a lot of competition (between us), for sure. There’s a lot of competition, but we get along. We help each other.
“We work as a team pretty good.”
Janusz agreed.
“They’re very close siblings, and they always cheer each other on,” she said. “They’re very good at sticking together and being good teammates, keeping each other on their toes. It’s really great watching them go (to state) together.
For Parker, getting to go at all — with his sister or without — is also a big deal because he’s been oh-so-close the last two years.
“I’ve been just outside the cut every year. There’s a lot of really good competition with the boys bowlers in our district. It was a hard fight to get to state,” he said.
“It meant a lot to me when I found out I was going to state. Last year I was one or two spots outside the cut. That was pretty hard — I was pretty upset — and the year before, my sophomore year, I was maybe five or six outside the cut.
“I’ve been close all four years of high school, and I finally get to go. It means a lot.
Meantime for the girls team, Samantha looks to orchestrate a memorable ending among a team that includes fellow senior Raeanne Gayan as well as Karlee Albert, Alexis VandeKolk, Sophia Rudie and Jennifer Bennett.
Like Samantha, Gayan said this weekend is filled with mixed emotions.
“This will be my fourth time going to state with her,” Gayan said. “It’s kind of a growing up and a goodbye, I guess.”
Over the years, these last two in particular, the team has grown particularly close.
“Always team bonding,” Gayan said of her best memories. “It adds to the game because you form a true connection through team bonding, and it just adds to the momentum at state.”
Albert agreed, saying that playing board games with the girls will always stick with her.
They know when to be goofy and when not to be goofy, though.
“We focus really hard during practice, and we also have fun — it’s important to have fun,” said Rudie, a freshman who made it to state last year as an individual in eighth grade and who Janusz said “has a huge back swing” equal to or better than her male counterparts.
It’s all added up to a team that’s been in lockstep on gameday, so to speak.
“A lot of the other teams that we see in the district aren’t as close so they aren’t loud, they’re aren’t together they aren’t cheering for each other,” Janusz said. “They all want to see other thrive.”
Thrive, they have, to the tune of a 171 average, which Janusz said is among the tops in the field.
And even that isn’t entirely telling of how good they’ve been.
“Even to say a 171 is our average is kind of low,” Janusz said, “because the last half of the season they’ve had 180 averages per match, or 190s.”
It’s added up to a good amount of confidence — which is certainly a good thing at an event like this.
“I would say that this is our year,” Janusz said, echoing Samantha’s sentiment. “These girls have put in the time, they’ve put in the effort. They know their shots, they know their balls.
“Bowling-wise, experience-wise, consistency-wise, looking at their scores and the tournaments they’ve won, I really do think we’ve got a good chance of winning.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.