Wisconsin Dells bowling shows no problem 'picking up splits' to head back to state

The 7-10 split is the hardest to convert in bowling.

Heck, any split is pretty difficult to pick up and presents a major challenge to any bowler’s game.

Splits were child’s play compared to some of the obstacles that the Wisconsin Dells high school bowling team faced this season. From a newly formed team to individual injuries, the Chiefs picked them all up so to speak, and are riding high into this weekend’s Wisconsin High School Bowling Club State Championships in Appleton and Menasha.

The Chiefs’ co-ed group qualified as a team, marking an eighth straight year the Columbia blue clad rollers will participate in the three-day event. Along with the team competition, senior Jade Oelke will become the first-ever four-time individual qualifier on the girls side, while junior AJ Lohr will be making his boys singles competition debut.

“It’s really special, plus it’s my senior year, so being able to go as a team this year is amazing,’ Oelke said.

“We worked together really well, and we’re all really, really close. I really love our team this year. IT’s amazing how we all came together to become one.”

That was the case literally and metaphorically.

After fielding both boys and girls teams the past two seasons, the Chiefs opted to combine and form just one singular co-ed group this winter. On top of that, Sam Sweet took over as head coach this season, making the undertaking all that more daunting.

How hard that was going to be didn’t escape Wisconsin Dells youth bowling director Nikki Lohr.

“It was a huge learning curve to combine and do a co-ed team this year because we brought together kids that hadn’t bowled together in years past on a high school team,” she said. “We overcame a lot of obstacles this season to get our spot.”

She wasn’t kidding.

The Chiefs, comprised of Oelke, AJ Lohr, Addison Fielitz, Parker Roberts, Hannah Schneider, Alex Roll and Bree Hartley, finished tied for second with Wautoma at 10-6 behind first-place Baraboo (14-2), meaning the teams would need to play a tiebreaker match to determine the second team qualifier on Feb. 11. In a first-to-five games, everything went Wautoma’s way from the start as the Hornets won each of the first three games.

Facing a mountain of a comeback, Wisconsin Dells climbed it with ease, winning the next five games in a hotly contested match that could have gone either way.

PREP BOWLING: Wisconsin Dells' Oelke narrowly misses finals, leads Chiefs contingent at state After failing to get through the qualifiers of last year’s Wisconsin State High School Bowling Championships, Jade Oelke was hoping to improve…

“There was not a bad shot thrown; the pins just fell our way and it was tough competition every game,” Nikki Lohr said.

Despite losing the first three games, Lohr said the Chiefs were confident from having won three of the four regular season matches against the Hornets. That confidence has been a constant for the pair of individual state qualifiers as well, even in the most adverse times.

The pursuit of a fourth straight state trip hit a massive road block early in the season for Oelke — she finished seventh at state last year, narrowly missing the finals — as she fractured her C1 vertebrae after rolling her Jeep on Dec. 30.

It left Oelke in a neck brace while needing to bowl in three of the team’s final five matches in order to create a big enough fill percentage to qualify for state. The top-two girls and top-four boys individuals based on fill percentage qualified for state.

Not wanting to see that dream die off, Oelke built up the courage to learn how to bowl in a neck brace.

“I would practice the day before the meet just to make sure I was prepared for it, so it was definitely not easy, but I did it so I could get one more chance to go to state singles,” she said.

The herculean effort didn’t go to waste as not only did she qualify, but she did so by racking up the best fill percentage in District 9A with an 84.84, recording 145 strikes and 79 spares in 26 frames bowled.

The fact she did so in such an emphatic fashion didn’t surprise Nikki Lohr.

“She’s got incredible determination,” she said.

Oelke admitted that “bowling after is a lot more difficult,” given having to readjust after making such a stark change, but she’s slowly gotten back into form. She also has the numbers to prove it.

The day following the tiebreaker win, which happened on Oelke’s 18th birthday, she bowled a perfect game as part of a whopping 821 series at the Wisconsin Dells Youth Tournament.

“I still have a few more things I need to fix, but other than that I’m basically back to where I was,” Oelke said.

Joining her as a first-time individual qualifier is AJ Lohr, who was part of the Chiefs’ boys team that made state in 2020. The junior was on the bubble as an individual, battling it out for the fourth and final individual qualifier spot until the final match of the regular season. Things ended up going his way as well as he finished with an 82.31 fill percentage with 140 strikes and 74 spares in 260 frames bowled.

Watching the younger of her two sons reach state was incredibly special for Nikki Lohr, especially seeing how AJ handled the pressure on his shoulders.

“He knew how many open frames he could have in order to advance, but he never let that get to him. He stayed cool, collected and did what he had to do,” she said.

Along with Oelke and AJ Lohr, Fielitz has compiled a 67.54 fill percentage this season, including 72 strikes and 82 spares, while Roll has a 71.60 fill percentage with 115 strikes and 64 spares.

The Chiefs will look to continue that trend beginning Friday’s opening day of competition at Sabre Lanes in Appleton and Super Bowl in Menasha. The singles competition gets underway at 4:30 with the boys at Sabre Lanes and the girls at Super Bowl, before the first round of the boys/co-ed team competition kicks off at 7 p.m. at Sabre Lanes.

Switching between multiple bowling centers is nothing new to Oelke, who competes in a number of different tournaments outside of the high school season. And having that experience of being at the state atmosphere helps.

“Being there three prior years will definitely make it easier for me because I know what to expect, but hosting it at two different bowling alleys is different,” she said.

State won’t be the end for Oelke as she plans to bowl in college but is undecided at this point on where she plans to attend school. Getting so close to placing last year gives her plenty of motivation this weekend, but just being at state one final time with her teammates is what she’s looking forward to most.

T-Birds, Eagles well represented

The Chiefs won’t be the only area team competing at the annual three-day event as both Baraboo and Sauk Prairie will be making plenty of noise on the lanes, too.

The Thunderbird and Eagles each qualified a pair of boys as individuals, as well as their boys and girls teams for this year’s event. Senior Riley Yngsdal finished first among District 9A boys with a 88.12 fill percentage with 125 strikes and 53 spares to just 24 open frames.

He’ll be joined by junior Brett Grefe, who also qualified as an individual with an 83.33 fill percentage, 106 strikes and 84 spares. The lead the T-Birds boys who team which also includes Willem Pointon, Cameron Meise, Noah Funfsinn, Kamron Morris, Alex Acevedo, Greyson Chambas, Jeremy Duranceau and Austin Mikell.

The Baraboo girls meanwhile went 12-4 to finish atop District 9A and are led by Jenna Meise (67.71 fill, 111 strikes, 84 spares). She’s joined by Abby Gasser, Rachel Nelson, Hailee Boyd and Rachel Steiner.

The Sauk Prairie boys meanwhile went 6-4 as the lone Div. 2 team in District 4. The Eagles were fueled by the duo of junior Reid Leigh (86.42 fill, 66 strikes, 74 spares) and Brayton Fandrich (84.97, 99, 48), who qualified individually.

They’re joined by Mason Barsness, Dominic Hutter, Harrison Huelsemann, Tyler Jacobson, Evan Roberts and Quintin Lemelin. The Sauk Prairie girls similarly went 6-4 in the District 4 Div. 2 girls competition to punch their ticket as a team.

Junior Natalie Curtis piled up a 74.44 fill percentage with 92 strikes and 42 spares over 180 frames to lead the Eagles team, which also includes Alexis Beard, Melanie Hart, Kathryn Richards, Jaida Murphy and Laurel Clark.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.