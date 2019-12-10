BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam battles back from big deficit, very nearly beats state-ranked Waunakee

Things went from bad to worse in a hurry for the Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team midway through the second period Tuesday night vs. Waunakee, as the Warriors used a two-goal flurry to go in front by three in what suddenly was looking like a blowout.
Then the bleeding stopped.
And not only did it stop, the Golden Beavers very nearly pulled off a memorable comeback.
They rallied all the way back to tie the game at 3 with 6 minutes, 42 seconds left in the third period and then got a power play chance with 4:30 remaining.
But it wasn’t to be as Waunakee — the preseason No. 4 team in Division 2 according to the Wisconsin Prep Hockey/coaches poll — killed that power play off and then capped off what was a frenetic finish to the game by scoring the winning goal with 23 seconds left, claiming a 5-4, Badger North Conference victory at the Beaver Dam Family Ice Center.
“I thought we had gotten a gift there with the power play because we had scored twice on the power play already and we have been pretty successful on the power play all season,” Beaver Dam coach Jose Matamoros said of the late opportunity to go in front for the first time all game. “I thought, ‘Here’s our chance — we’ve battled back all the way to get here and we got a gift; we can pull ahead and shut this game down.’ We had some really good scoring opportunities on that power play.
“We had scoring opportunities all night — a lot of loose pucks in front of the net that we just weren’t able to bury. We could have used a couple bounces, but the boys did a really good job of getting the puck to the net. We’ve just to crash the net a little bit harder and capitalize.”
Beaver Dam (3-1, 0-1 Badger North) fell behind 3-0 when Waunakee’s (3-2, 1-0) Drew Christianson found the net 1:37 after Pavel Rettig scored on a wide-open rebound shot with 8:02 gone by in the period.
But the Golden Beavers were able to climb back into the game before the end of the period, as Ian Conlin got his stick on a deflected puck and redirected it in to make it 3-1 with 6:33 left in the period before Dalton Jones’ goal with a minute left made it 3-2.
Beaver Dam was down in shots on goal 29-17 at that point but had life again, at least.
You have free articles remaining.
And finally after what had been a pretty nondescript first 10 minutes of the third period Conlin was able to get his stick on the puck in the right slot for a wrister to the top shelf, tying the game at 3 just before Waunakee had killed off Beaver Dam’s man advantage. Then came the craziness. Right after Waunakee had killed off Beaver Dam’s power play opportunity, Steven Pasinato gave the Warriors the lead again at 4-3.
It didn’t last, however, as moments later Conlin skated the length of the ice with the puck before firing a perfect pass from the low slot back to Jones in the high slot — and Jones fired a clean look into the net to tie things up again with 32 seconds to go.
But Danny Reis’ goal 8 seconds later popped Beaver Dam’s bubble, and the Warriors were able to hold on for the final 24 seconds to get the win.
“It was an unfortunate bounce. I don’t know how they threaded the puck through the slot to score there with a few seconds left in the game, but it happens,” Matamoros said. “The way the boys played tonight it’s a tough pill to swallow, but it’s nothing to hang their head about.
“Waunakee is the fourth-ranked team in Division 2 for a reason — that’s a heck of a team. Top to bottom they just have a very, very solid team.”
WAUNAKEE 5, BEAVER DAM 4
Waunakee 1 2 2 — 5
Beaver Dam 0 2 2 — 4
First period: Waun — Steven Pasinato (Isaac Nett, Danny Reis), 8:07.
Second period: Waun — Pavel Rettig (Jack Samuelson, Magnus Sheridan), 8:02. Waun — Drew Christianson (Danny Reis, Steven Pasinato), 9:39. BD — Ian Conlin (Ben Cremers), 10:27. BD — Dalton Jones (Ian Conlin), 16:01 (pp).
Third period: BD — Ian Conlin (Dalton Jones, Daniel Smolen), 10:18 (pp). Waun — Steven Pasinato (Pavel Rettig), 14:36. BD — Dalton Jones (Ian Conlin, Ben Cremers), 16:28. Waun — Danny Reis (Isaac Nett), 16:36.
Saves: Waun (Ben Luebke) 23, BD (Kirk Davis) 30. Penalties-minutes: Waun 6-14, BD 4-18.
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.