BOYS HOCKEY: Beaver Dam battles back from big deficit, very nearly beats state-ranked Waunakee

“We had scoring opportunities all night — a lot of loose pucks in front of the net that we just weren’t able to bury. We could have used a couple bounces, but the boys did a really good job of getting the puck to the net. We’ve just to crash the net a little bit harder and capitalize.”

Beaver Dam (3-1, 0-1 Badger North) fell behind 3-0 when Waunakee’s (3-2, 1-0) Drew Christianson found the net 1:37 after Pavel Rettig scored on a wide-open rebound shot with 8:02 gone by in the period.

But the Golden Beavers were able to climb back into the game before the end of the period, as Ian Conlin got his stick on a deflected puck and redirected it in to make it 3-1 with 6:33 left in the period before Dalton Jones’ goal with a minute left made it 3-2.

Beaver Dam was down in shots on goal 29-17 at that point but had life again, at least.

And finally after what had been a pretty nondescript first 10 minutes of the third period Conlin was able to get his stick on the puck in the right slot for a wrister to the top shelf, tying the game at 3 just before Waunakee had killed off Beaver Dam’s man advantage. Then came the craziness. Right after Waunakee had killed off Beaver Dam’s power play opportunity, Steven Pasinato gave the Warriors the lead again at 4-3.