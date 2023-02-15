Count Beaver Dam girls basketball coach Tim Chase among those who are glad changes are coming in the Badger Conference next school year.

The 16-school conference will scrap the geographical East and West conferences, which is in its second year, and instead will have large and small conferences based on enrollment for most sports in 2023-24. Football conference realignment is a separate process.

With the Badger Conference’s new alignment will eliminate the four four-team pod system and return to scheduling and formats similar to when the Badger Conference was aligned by north and south conferences.

In girls and boys basketball, this will be the second and last year of a final “championship” round of games determining the East and West conference champions, with the top teams in their respective four-team grouping playing.

The Badger East girls basketball title game has Monona Grove, tied for seventh in Division 2 in this week’s Associated Press poll, scheduled to play at Beaver Dam, fifth-ranked in Division 2, at 7:15 p.m. Thursday (weather permitting).

Oregon travels to Reedsburg, ranked ninth in Division 2, for the Badger West title at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Chase believes a conference winner should be based on the full season rather than a winner-take-all game.

The Badger Conference will return to the basketball champion in the Large and the Small being determined by the full league season of 14 games, without the title game (and other placing games).

Oregon girls basketball coach Adam Wamsley agreed.

“Oh, yeah, it’s back to normal — to play every team twice, a home and away game,” Wamsley said. “It will be fun and exciting and challenging because they are going Large-Small, so we are one of the bigger schools. But I’m excited for it.”

The “championship” round did provide an extra opportunity to win a conference title, but it also produced some uneven matchups by record between pod winners and questions about a team with a much better record having to play for the conference title.

McFarland enters league

McFarland will be new to the Badger Conference in 2023-24. Monroe leaves the conference and switches to the Rock Valley. McFarland’s arrival made it an opportune time for the change.

The Badger Large next year will consist of Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Oregon, Watertown and Waunakee.

The Badger Small next year will consist of Baraboo, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Stoughton.

“I think it’s better for our conference,” Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said.

This change was determined at the end of the last school year.

East meets West

The Badger Conference principals and athletic directors announced in 2019 the conference realignment plan for all sports except football that went into effect in the 2021-22 school year.

The current setup consists of the Badger West — North Division, which includes Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, and the The Badger West — South Division, which includes Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb and Oregon.

Then there is the Badger East — North Division, which includes Beaver Dam, DeForest, Watertown and Waunakee and the Badger East — South Division, which includes Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove and Stoughton.

At the time, the rationale behind the move surrounded academics and travel — with a more equitable distribution of total miles traveled throughout the conference and an emphasis on reducing travel on school nights — and better aligning schools according to enrollment.

Mount Horeb athletic director Kolleen Nesheim complimented the committee that developed the East-West format “for thinking outside the box.”

“They did a good job with the pods,” she said. “Kudos to them for trying something different, but we decided, `Maybe this wasn’t the best thing.’”

Nesheim said “it was a little bit confusing,” notably when determining which games counted in the conference standings and how some conference championships were determined. She said scheduling was more difficult and she didn’t believe it was fair that a conference championship, for instance in basketball, came down to one game.

That last point about basketball was a byproduct of the change next year — not the impetus for the change.

The big picture

“It’s different from sport to sport,” DeForest athletic director Richard Henert said. “You try to look at the big picture. Keeping the big schools together and the small schools together makes sense. It is the most equitable way to do it.”

Henert said the conference’s data didn’t show the pod system was significantly decreasing travel — not at the level conference officials had hoped.

Boyer said when football realignment went to a Badger Large and Small breakdown of schools, he believed, “That’s what is best for our conference.”

Boyer said once the scheduling template is in place it will be easier to make changes and there will be less disruption if schools’ enrollments change.

“I think it just makes sense,” Boyer said.

Henert said schedules are done on a minimum of a two-year cycle. Nesheim said the Large-Small format fit the skeleton schedule used when the Badger Conference had the North-South format.

The Badger Challenge basketball event for girls and boys also is supposed to return to its previous pairings format, matching the teams from top to bottom of the two conferences, with the pods no longer in play.

The realignment matter was addressed by a committee in spring 2022, then forwarded to conference principals.

“We decided something needed to get done,” said Nesheim, who was on the committee.

Justin Sawran, who coaches girls and boys swimming at Oregon, said: “This is my fifth year and this will be the third change in these five years. I don’t have control over it. We will see different teams. It will be fun. It will be more of the teams we faced my first couple years of coaching. It doesn’t change anything I do. We still train the same. We still focus on the end of the season.”

