COLLEGE SPORTS: Smiths building their family at Loras College

"That was a factor coming in," Zeke said of the campus connections. "I knew more about Loras than any other school. I knew what the (wrestling) coaches were about, what their expectations are and what philosophies they have. I obviously liked all that a lot, otherwise I wouldn't have chosen Loras. ... I also had a little added level of comfort knowing Eddie was there, and if anything went wrong, I had my big brother there. That was really helpful having him."

"I love it. I couldn't imagine being at another college," Olivia said. "Everyone on campus is so nice. And it's a small campus, so we have such a close-knit community. Coming in with my two older brothers there, it seems like I know everyone and they know me. It was nice to know so many people during the big transition going to college."

That transition was made easier by living in the same residence hall as Zeke, who was a resident advisor in the dorm.

"My first week was pretty rough, because I was just starting to build friendships on the volleyball team," said Olivia, who plans on being an RA next year. "Zeke actually lived a floor above me and it was awesome to be able to go in his room, relax and decompress for a few minutes. ... The first week I had moved in, Eddie came and visited me and gave me some purple beads. He didn't have much to give me, but what he did have, he would give it to me."