COLLEGE WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie alum Smith takes 4th at NWCA Division III championships
comments
alert top story
NCAA WRESTLING

Zeke Smith

Loras College's Zeke Smith, a 2018 graduate of Sauk Prairie High School, has his hand raised following a match in 2019-20.

 JIMMY NAPRSTEK/Contributed

Zeke Smith became a national place-winner on Saturday.

The former Sauk Prairie High School athlete and current Loras College redshirt sophomore took fourth place in the 149-pound weight class at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Division III wrestling championships in Coralville, Iowa.

Smith, whose brother Eddie is in his first year as a Loras assistant coach after four years of wrestling for the Duhawks, took a long path to get there. A 2018 Sauk Prairie graduate, Zeke Smith was 6-2 in 2019-20 before tearing his ACL and watching his teammates have their seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith redshirted last season, focusing on putting weight on after wrestling at 125 pounds in 2018-19 and 133 pounds in 2019-20.

He returned this winter, but the pandemic continued to play a role as Loras went 6-4 during a shortened regular season. The NCAA announced last month that all Division III winter championships were canceled due to low participation numbers.

That led to the NWCA Division III championships, a national event separate from the NCAA that allowed each team to send a maximum of 10 wrestlers. With more than 30 teams competing, Smith worked his way through the 149-pound bracket.

He received a first-round bye before notching an 8-6 decision over New Jersey City University's Rob Cleary and a 5-0 decision over Adrian College's Noah Nieman in the quarterfinals.

Smith fell to Wartburg's Brady Fritz — the eventual runner-up — by a 4-2 decision in the semifinals. He bounced back with a 7-6 decision over Messiah's Garrett Cornell, then dropped a 7-2 decision to Stevens Institute of Technology's Brett Kaliner in the 149-pound third-place match.

Smith was one of nine Duhawks to earn All-American honors over the weekend. Two came away as national champions, with River Valley alum Shane Liegel winning the 184-pound title and Wyatt Wriedt winning the 285-pound title.

Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz

