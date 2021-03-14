COLLEGE WRESTLING: Sauk Prairie alum Smith takes 4th at NWCA Division III championships

Zeke Smith became a national place-winner on Saturday.

The former Sauk Prairie High School athlete and current Loras College redshirt sophomore took fourth place in the 149-pound weight class at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association Division III wrestling championships in Coralville, Iowa.

Smith, whose brother Eddie is in his first year as a Loras assistant coach after four years of wrestling for the Duhawks, took a long path to get there. A 2018 Sauk Prairie graduate, Zeke Smith was 6-2 in 2019-20 before tearing his ACL and watching his teammates have their seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith redshirted last season, focusing on putting weight on after wrestling at 125 pounds in 2018-19 and 133 pounds in 2019-20.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He returned this winter, but the pandemic continued to play a role as Loras went 6-4 during a shortened regular season. The NCAA announced last month that all Division III winter championships were canceled due to low participation numbers.

That led to the NWCA Division III championships, a national event separate from the NCAA that allowed each team to send a maximum of 10 wrestlers. With more than 30 teams competing, Smith worked his way through the 149-pound bracket.