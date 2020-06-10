Columbus athletic director Terri Schumacher retiring after highly succesful 34-year career in education, coaching

Now on the cusp of retirement, she can look in the rearview mirror and see that she’s accomplished all she set out to back when she was a teenager.

“When I was a freshman in high school I knew that I wanted to teach phy-ed and coach girls basketball. My high school basketball coach, her and her husband were co-coaches — she was a phy-ed teacher and he was a social studies teacher — and they were very big influences in my life.

“I had certain things in my mind in high school that I wanted to do. First of all, I wanted to teach and I wanted to coach. And then at some point, once I got into coaching, then I wanted to try my hand at coaching college basketball. So in my whole career, I’ve been able to touch base on everything that I wanted to do. I enjoyed my time coaching college basketball. It didn’t work out the way I wanted to — the winning wasn’t there like when I was (coaching) high school — but it was a thing that I wanted to try.

“Everything kind of fell into place for me. I’ve been able to touch base on every single one of my goals that I had for myself in high school.”