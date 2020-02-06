Columbus High School seniors sign letters of intent to play collegiate sports

Five Columbus High School student-athletes will take their games to the next level.

On Feb. 4, Sal Genco, Teagan Herschleb, Taylor Zittel, Joe Morris and Kendall Minnick all signed letters of intent to play college sports next season. Genco will compete in men's soccer at Edgewood College. Both Zittel and Herschleb are joining the UW-La Crosse track and field program. Herschleb announced on Twitter that he plans to play football at La Crosse as well.