Columbus High School seniors sign letters of intent to play collegiate sports
Five Columbus High School student-athletes will take their games to the next level. 

On Feb. 4, Sal Genco, Teagan Herschleb, Taylor Zittel, Joe Morris and Kendall Minnick all signed letters of intent to play college sports next season. Genco will compete in men's soccer at Edgewood College. Both Zittel and Herschleb are joining the UW-La Crosse track and field program. Herschleb announced on Twitter that he plans to play football at La Crosse as well. 

Both Morris and Minnick plan to play college baseball. Morris will play at Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, while Minnick joins the Carthage College program. 

