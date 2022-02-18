Come on feel the noise: Portage cheerleading, dance teams feel energy at Spring Showcase

When the Portage high school cheerleading team captured its first-ever Wisconsin Association of Cheerleading and Pom Coaches state championship last spring, it was a celebration for the Warriors program.

Replete with their own watch and parade through town on a firetruck, the Warriors got to celebrate in style. The one thing missing from Portage’s magical accomplishment was fans as the WACPC’s spring championships — they split the year into two portions due to the pandemic — were held fully virtual.

While some of the team’s new members got to experience cheering in front of fans at Warriors home boys and girls basketball games this season, it wasn’t of the magnitude they’re set to experience at this year’s WACPC state championships on Saturday at the Oshkosh Arena.

That changed in a big way Thursday night as the Warriors hosted their second annual Spring Showcase, not only highlighting the high school cheer and dance teams, as well as the youth teams, but giving thee state bound Gameday and Non-Tumble routines the opportunity to performing before jam-packed stands.

“This is a lot of their first time at the preliminaries and state in front of a crowd, and as prepared as we are, other than our fumbles tonight, now they know what it’s going to feel like on Saturday,” coach Carrianne Engelhart said.

Portage and Wisconsin Dells cheerleading teams punch tickets to state championships The Warriors will have a chance to defend their Gameday route state championship from this past spring, while the Chiefs are headed back to state for the first time in seven years.

It was certainly worth it for seniors Liz Wisinski and Lillie Benson, both four-year members of the Warriors cheerleading and dance teams.

“It was really exhilarating, just to feel all the energy of going out there,” Wisinski said.

“The adrenaline and having people wanting to see us, it means a lot,” Benson added. “To have them cheer you on, it makes you more excited to perform.”

The excitement was palpable with the entire Easterly bleachers of the Portage High School gym full to the gills with adoring fans. But not just fans, fellow dancer as well.

After featuring just the high school teams last year, Engelhart and dance coach Hayley Wolfe added the Portage youth dance team to this year’s docket. Girls and boys ages 3-10 performed nine of the 17 routines separated by age group.

For Engelhart, it was important to show that the opportunities that will be available for any inspiring two-steppers in the future, including a middle school program starting next fall. It was equally as exciting for Benson, who helped coach the youngsters alongside Wolfe and junior Sarah Campbell.

“Everyone is excited to see everybody and what we do as to just high school, but what we can do for the youth program and how they can grow from that to high school, it means a lot,” she said.

PREP CHEERLEADING: Portage captures first-ever state title in Game Day portion of WACPC Spring Championships With varied availability of her team during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Portage cheerleading coach Carrianne Engelhart just wanted to…

Benson and Campbell performed one of two duet performances while Heidi Cuff and Sharon Salmeron took the floor for the two two-person routine.

The full Portage dance troop got to shine in four dances of their own, including the finale to “They Just Keep Moving The Line,” from the old NBC show SMASH. Engelhart wanted to give them as many opportunities as possible given the limited amount of time the dancers had to perform this winter.

The event also gave the Warriors cheer team a chance to fine tune their Gameday and Non-Tumble routines ahead of Saturday’s state meet at the Oshkosh Arena. Portage won the Gameday division and placed second in Non-Tumble last spring.

Things didn’t go perfect Thursday, but it was a great look into seeing where Portage can improve.

“It’s very beneficial, especially because we changed out a heel stretch for a scale last week, so we had last week and part of this week to kind of try and perfect it a little bit. Thankfully we have a warm-up mat to go on before we actually compete and perform,” Wisinski said. “It’s really nice being able to do it now.”

On top of getting a true dry run of their routine in general, the Warriors got a taste of the crowd noise they can expect.

“It gives us a crowd to engage with and be a lot more exciting, because at practice you do it over and over again, but you want to perfect it in front of people,” Benson added. “It’s a different experience practicing it, but also practicing and performing for people.”

Engelhart will admit the group had some fumbles, including a missed lift during the Gameday routine. But the only thing that can slow Portage down Saturday is themselves.

“If they don’t get in their heads, like some of them tend to do, and nail this routine, they can win. This team is that talented and they are that good,” she said.

Engelhart honored as Coach of the Year

Prior to the true festivities of the night getting underway, the Warriors pulled the wool over Engelhart’s eyes with quite the surprise.

The 16-year coach was honored as the WACPC’s Cheer Coach of the Year for 2022 by WACPC District 6 representative Tina Welke. Welke, who made the trek down from La Crosse, shared with everyone in attendance just a few excerpts from a pile of letters they received nominating Engelhart.

Engelhart admittedly was at a loss for words, but more so at the breadth in which her coaching has been noticed.

“To know that other people feel the way they do about me, it means the world to me,” she said. “I was so surprised tonight and knowing some people I don’t talk to on a daily basis writing letters of recommendation for me, my heart is very full.”

Benson knows it couldn’t have gone to anyone better.

“It’s very exciting to see our coach get an award like that because she does work so hard. Every day, she goes above and beyond like what a coach needs to do,” she said.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.