Cool as ice: Poynette girls curling breezes to first state title since 1985

The Poynette high school girls curling team had been waiting a long time to recapture gold at the Wisconsin State High School Curling Championships.

Thirty-seven years in fact.

The Pumas put an end to that near-four decade streak on Feb. 19, handing previously unbeaten Wausau West its first loss of the season to win their first state championship since 1985. Poynette topped the host Warriors, 9-1, to become the third straight team from Columbia County to hoist the team title following back-to-back championships from Portage in 2019 and 2020, and Pardeeville’s triumph last year.

Co-skip sophomores Teagan Thurston and Savannah Koch led the way alongside senior Abby Klink (second), Jessa Riedasch (lead) and junior Kialee Fox (junior)

Columbia County was well represented in the semifinals on the girls side as the Bulldogs, Pumas and Lodi each won their respective group. Three area teams were guaranteed to reach the semifinals as the Blue Devils topped Portage in a de facto play-in game in Group D.

The Pumas took care of business against Pardeeville, 10-2, in the semifinals before taking on Wausau West in the title match.

Similar to its win over the Bulldogs, Poynette throttled the host Warriors to the tune of a 9-1 win, allowing the lone point in the fifth end and putting a cap to things early.

On the boys side, Portage nearly snapped a lengthy, albeit much shorter, eight-year title drought of its own but couldn’t top Wausau West, 6-2, in the championship game. The Warriors rink consisting of Emmett Benck, Andrew Charles, Jack Zander, Jed Hoege and Ethan Macomber won their group and was joined in the semifinals by the defending champion Poynette boys team.

The Pumas rink of Matthew Lannoye, Clayton Nehls, Brody Weichmann and Landon Brodeur were unable to prolong their shot at a third straight state championship, falling to Wausau West in the semifinals following a perfect 3-0 record in pool play.

Portage cheer narrowly settles for silver

Eyeing a second straight Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom Coaches state title, the Portage high school cheerleading team came up just short on Feb. 19.

The Warriors finished runner-up in the Non-Tumble competition by a point in their second straight state appearance at the Oshkosh Arena. Portage, which won the GameDay category in the 2021 Spring Championships for its first-ever title, finished fifth in that same category by a tenth of a point.

The Warriors were one of three area teams competing in this year’s competition as they were joined by Pardeeville and Wisconsin Dells. The Bulldogs, who captured a state title in the Fall Championships last year — the WACPC split last year’s championships due to the COVID-19 pandemic — finished third in the Super Small Traditional Division, while the Chiefs placed sixth behind the Warriors in Non-Tumble.

