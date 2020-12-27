COVID-19 has caused high school sports teams to reimagine day-to-day procedures, gameday routines

The Wisconsin Dells prep wrestling team had its first match on Dec. 17, earning a 54-21 victory over Wautoma/Wild Rose.
In many years, opening the season with a blowout victory would be exciting, but there's a familiar face missing this year.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which first started causing problems for high school sports back in March, Chiefs coach Jim McFaul opted to take a leave of absence away from the team shortly before the 2020-2021 season began.
McFaul was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy — a disease of the heart that makes it difficult to pump blood to the rest of the body — about a year-and-a-half ago, when his heart was only functioning at about 15%.
He’s since recovered some and his heart currently functions at 30%. He was going to give coaching a try, but two of his wrestlers were diagnosed with the virus right before the season began, which forced McFaul to get tested.
“I did and then after that I called to check on one of the kids that had tested positive for COVID and his mom told me how upset that wrestler was that they thought they may have passed it on to me,” McFaul said. “That’s when it dawned on me that I never thought about how the kids are going to feel if the coach got it from them. And in my condition, who knows? I could’ve gotten sick and then that poor kid would have to deal with that maybe forever. That was the breaking point.
“When I was on my way to get tested for COVID, I said, ‘I can’t do this anymore.' It’s not fair to the kids. They shouldn’t have to worry whether or not they’re going to give it to one of their coaches. It’s part of the risk every coach takes in every sport. It’s not just ours. You’re in there and you’re amongst a whole bunch of kids. It’s hard to be careful.”
With McFaul taking a step back, Alex Mor has taken over as interim coach and Joey Van Dinter is serving as the top assistant coach for the Chiefs.
Having a coach step down due to health concerns is just one of many issues the pandemic has presented high school sports teams during the winter.
But for the most part, coaches and players feel as though it’s nice to have some form of activity, which wasn't the case from mid-March to June when the pandemic forced the sudden end to the boys and girls basketball postseasons and then the cancellation of all spring sports.
“Morale has remained high,” Beaver Dam wrestling coach Tim Winker said. “We focus each day on just being thankful that we get to compete, whether it is in the practice room or in a dual. It's certainly not ideal, but often things are not ideal in life, and you just have to make the most of what you do have. We certainly understand that we could lose wrestling entirely, so anything that we get is better than the alternative.”
What’s mainly different among all sports is that student-athletes have to wear face masks to lessen the possibility of spreading the virus. In wrestling, it’s a little tougher for the athletes to keep them on while face-to-face with an opponent and grappling with their hands.
“Keeping the face mask from falling off is going to be a learning process for the wrestlers, coaches and officials. If the face mask comes off, the match will be stopped,” McFaul said. “The situation will be handled the same as a headgear coming off.”
The pandemic has also forced many conferences, including the Badger North and Badger South, to not sponsor a league season. And in the Dells’ case, there won’t be a South Central Conference tournament and teams are being limited to five dual meets for the season.
McFaul said that the limited number of matches could prevent some kids from getting to the 100-win milestone at some point in their careers.
“When you have 100 wins, your mom or dad are up in the stands putting up signs saying, ‘This is his 100th win.’ A lot of kids just won’t get that chance and they know that," McFaul added. "So (reaching) one of their goals (has potentially) been taken away from them.
"Now without a conference tournament, you have to hope like heck there’s going to be a regional, sectional and state tournament. Everything has been taken from them.”
In many Wisconsin gyms, including Beaver Dam, wrestling duals during COVID-19 feature two mats. A match is wrestled on one mat, then the next match is wrestled on the other mat while the mat no longer in use is sanitized and disinfected, and so on and so forth.
It's impossible to keep physical distance from one another in any contact sport such as basketball or baseball or football, but it's especially problematic when two wrestlers are grappling with each other in close contact the entire time for anywhere from a few seconds to 6-plus minutes.
As Winkers put it, “It is, in fact, illegal to socially distance in the sport of wrestling as you would be called for stalling.”
“So with practice partners or in competition, social distancing gets thrown out the window,” he said. “As far as separate partners, yes, they do maintain distance between them in the practice room to avoid close contact unless necessary. The masks are to limit air intake and somewhat impact conditioning, but as long as it’s the only thing that we know, we will overcome it. I mean, our opponents must be doing the same thing anyway, so it should be a level playing field.”
Practice schedules and procedures in other sports are also impacted by the pandemic.
“We used to be able to schedule all three levels of basketball in the same gym at the same time,” Portage girls basketball coach Jessica Howe said. “That can't happen now because social distancing would not be in effect.”
She said that’s forcing the Warriors to have a lot more late and early morning practice times, “so we can all use the gym for our two-hour sessions.”
Howe said the face masks aren’t only worn in practices and in games, but they’re also worn when the team is traveling to away games. The Warriors also use two team buses because one player is assigned to a single two-person bench seat.
“We work hard at socially distancing when we take water breaks and during game film sessions,” Howe added.
The Warriors also disinfect their basketballs and use hand sanitizer before starting and leaving games or practice.
While there are extra hurdles to navigate, Howe echoed Winker by saying that team morale is high.
“It's hard when you lose players through the process of quarantining, but the kids would much rather be in the gym wearing masks than lose a chance at playing,” she said. “We feel really lucky that we even have a season.”
In Mauston, girls basketball coach Autumn Miller said practices have changed in the sense that she’s created pods of athletes where they have the most interaction among one another.
“For example, they have the same shooting, passing and drill partner everyday,” Miller said. “We also have to work in mask breaks for the athletes. We have 1-to-1 balls for all skill and shooting and we are diligent about making sure masks are up over the nose and mouth."
The Golden Eagles allow one player to a bus seat, and they need to sit in the same spot on the bench. In area gyms with cushioned chairs as benches, the seats are no longer aligned in one row. They are now organized into two rows, with the chairs 6 feet apart from one another. Miller said players on the bench are expected to sit in the same spot throughout the game.
“Overall, the kids have been great about all the policies we have set in place,” Miller said. “They want to play basketball and know that these policies are allowing them to continue to participate. I have noticed that athletes are dehydrated due to not drinking enough water during school or at practice."
Prep hockey is also operating under a bit different circumstances. Baraboo/Portage co-op coach Dave Clark said players are wearing splash guards for the helmets to prevent any sweat droplets from reaching others' faces. Clark also said if players are showing any cold symptoms, they are not allowed to come to the rink.
“One (player) tested negative (for the virus), but he had a stuffy nose, so he couldn’t go to a (recent) practice,” Clark said during the first week of practice, also mentioning that two players were quarantining because their parents had tested positive for the virus.
Clark said the team's precautions are similar to what the Baraboo and Portage football teams did this fall.
“Hockey's a little different being partially inside, but also there's no skin-to-skin contact, so there's a give and take there,” he said. “And I look at our pavilion and I kind of think it's half outside. It's a huge, open area, we have splash guards, we have individual water bottles, we have two air purifiers that clear the air, we leave out the back door, so we're trying everything we can.
“I'm kind of going in anticipating some turbulence, some rescheduling, we're going to go into games without a few guys, and at the end of the day I think COVID's taught us we can't just sit and pout about this stuff; we've got to be able to adapt, we've got to just come to work when we can."
That attitude is prevalent during the 2020-21 sports seasons. Beaver Dam boys hockey coach Doug Kraft, who took over for outgoing coach Jose Matamoros in the offseason, said he’s instituted instructions and guidelines the Golden Beavers must follow.
For instance, players are changing in pods after practices and games; on-ice stretching is done in two groups on the blue lines instead of around the center circle; the team doesn’t spend as much time huddled up around the whiteboard; and drills are shorter to ensure they are moving instead of being close to each other for an extended period of time.
Kraft also said film study has been somewhat the same except for they don’t meet as often as they had in the past. He’s also found that scheduling games has been somewhat of a problem, but that's been an issue in all sports, not just hockey.
“I’ve noticed other teams having to cancel a stretch of games, which is usually followed up by offers to play,” Kraft said. “Referees have been a little more difficult to secure, especially on short notice.”
And like Baraboo/Portage, Kraft said the face masks have been a little difficult in some cases.
“The masks have been a challenge for the players because the sport is very high intensity,” he said. “Fortunately for the them, the WIAA has approved a number of face-mask styles, including spit-guards. This has allowed the players to experiment and choose what is best for them.
“As a coach, the only difficult part for me is my glasses fogging up.”
Masks also play a role in gymnastics, but the rules have been altered to allow gymnasts to adjust masks during competition without any deduction.
"At the moment, we have not seen any issues with our gymnasts wearing masks," first-year Baraboo head coach Haley Brooks said. "All of them seemed to find a kind of mask that works for them and allows them to adjust the straps to fit perfectly. At the beginning of the season, we anticipated more issues with masks getting in the way, but everyone has adapted quickly.
"In our gym, if the gymnasts are uncomfortable with trying a new skill while wearing a mask, we simply develop a new plan and adjust accordingly. We need to ensure that our gymnasts are confident in the skill and in their training leading up to the new skill. We use the repetition of drills before introducing new elements to make sure that the gymnast is truly ready to attempt the new skill in the safest way possible."
For Brooks, the biggest adjustment is having the coaching staff reduce how often they're spotting the gymnasts.
"There are certain skills that we do still spot, but we have also made an effort to rely on certain drills that allow the gymnasts to work more independently on developing a new skill," Brooks said. "Distancing in the gym has also been another big adjustment. We have attempted to spread out as much as possible at practice and we are very fortunate to have as much room in the gym as we do."
The coaches have enjoyed watching athletes get back to competing among friends, which wasn’t allowed in the spring due to the stay-at-home order issued by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.
“I was excited for the year before COVID because I thought we had some up-and-coming talent,” Clark said. “I thought it was going to be fun because guys were going to be leaders who haven’t been, and that’s a huge thing for a kid. But obviously COVID’s a fact of life for this winter, we’ve just got to do our best to minimize it and ensure these kids have a good year.”
Miller said she’s noticed what’s been most difficult for student-athletes is that they “crave to be around their friends and to hang out before and after practice.”
“This is something that we have had to address because we need them to be safe and smart outside of school and practice,” she said. “We need them to wear masks and be socially distant in other aspects of their life. I think this is a huge ask, especially from 14- to-18-year-olds.”
Mark McMullen