COVID-19 has caused high school sports teams to reimagine day-to-day procedures, gameday routines

“Hockey's a little different being partially inside, but also there's no skin-to-skin contact, so there's a give and take there,” he said. “And I look at our pavilion and I kind of think it's half outside. It's a huge, open area, we have splash guards, we have individual water bottles, we have two air purifiers that clear the air, we leave out the back door, so we're trying everything we can.

“I'm kind of going in anticipating some turbulence, some rescheduling, we're going to go into games without a few guys, and at the end of the day I think COVID's taught us we can't just sit and pout about this stuff; we've got to be able to adapt, we've got to just come to work when we can."

That attitude is prevalent during the 2020-21 sports seasons. Beaver Dam boys hockey coach Doug Kraft, who took over for outgoing coach Jose Matamoros in the offseason, said he’s instituted instructions and guidelines the Golden Beavers must follow.

For instance, players are changing in pods after practices and games; on-ice stretching is done in two groups on the blue lines instead of around the center circle; the team doesn’t spend as much time huddled up around the whiteboard; and drills are shorter to ensure they are moving instead of being close to each other for an extended period of time.