10 area high school boys cross country runners to know this fall

There’s a lot of talent returning for the 2022 boys cross country season.

The first one that pops is the WIAA Division 2 state runner-up, Mauston senior Eli Boppart, who ran 16 minutes, 16.7 seconds.

The Pumas out of Poynette will be entirely different as six out of their seven runners were all seniors. That squad finished fourth in Division 3 with 164 points. They’ll be led by junior Tanis Crawford this season.

Pardeeville won the Trailways Conference meet, edging by Horicon, 73-87. The Bulldogs had Colin Smith, a junior this season, finish third at 18:13.9 and Will Becker finish fifth in 18:22.4. Also in that race was Dodgeland senior Logan Pickart, who took seventh at 18:41.3 to help the Trojans finish third with 99 points. The Trojans will also have his younger brother, sophomore Colton Pickart, return. The younger Pickart finished 20th at 19:48.4.

The state cross country championships will be hosted at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 29.

10 boys runners to boys runners to know

Daniel Yesipovich, sr., Baraboo

Something to know: Baraboo coach Jacob Boll said Yesipovich is the team’s returning MVP who looks to be among the top of the Badger West Conference. His hard work over the summer has him planning to turn some heads this fall.

Quotable: Boll said, “Daniel pushes his teammates to be their best, refusing to slow down for them, but rather insisting that they speed up to hang with him. And it's working as his teammates work to meet his expectations and work ethic.”

Eli Titus, sr., Beaver Dam

Something to know: Last season, Titus made a dramatic improvement after committing himself to the team's speed workouts. This year, Eli is angling to continue this trend to see just how far he can push himself.

Quotable: Beaver Dam coach Mikayla Smith said, “Eli has been with us for all four years of his high school career, in addition to middle school cross country, so he has been a constant in an ever-evolving program. Through all of this, he has a talent for demonstrating mental toughness during meets and workouts, which is something our younger runners look up to.”

Logan Pickart, sr., Dodgeland

Something to know: He’s a first-team All-Trailways runner, and is the captain and returning Most Valuable Runner for the Trojans. He’s also first in his class, academically.

Quotable: Dodgeland coach Barry Smanz said, “He has put in high mileage all summer hoping to convert it into a trip to the state meet. He is a student of the sport as he does a lot of reading on training and past history. Logan’s leadership skills are amazing. I can always count on him to help with anything I need. Everyone looks up to him. He is the perfect role model.”

Paul Lins, sr., Lodi

Something to know: He was on Lodi’s state qualifying 4x800 team with a personal record 2:01 split.

Quotable: Lodi coach Kurt Wilson said, “Paul is an extremely hard worker, he is very coachable and goes the extra mile for his teammates. He has put in a lot of miles since last season. … He is very pace-conscious and very dedicated to his sport. This summer I have seen him run in the morning with another top runner on our team and then in the evening I saw him run with a teammate coming out for the first time. He is very humble on the outside but he has a great competitive spirit on the inside. We are expecting Paul to have an outstanding season.”

Eli Boppart, sr., Mauston

Something to know: He’s a two-time South Central Conference champion and a three-time state qualifier. He was seventh as a sophomore and was state runner up in the Division 2 state championship.

Quotable: Mauston coach Bill DeVoe said, “Eli always demonstrates what it means to give his best possible effort in whatever he does in athletics, academics or being a good human being.”

Will Becker, Soph., Pardeeville

Something to know: Becker had a freshman year to remember. Not only did Becker qualify for the WIAA Division 3 state cross country championships, he also qualified for state in wrestling at 152 pounds. Becker finished 67th at 18:17.3 at state cross country. At state wrestling, Becker defeated Cashton’s Colin O’Neil 3-2 before losing his next two matches.

Tanis Crawford, Jr., Poynette

Something to know: Crawford was the youngest of seven Poynette runners from a Division 3 state qualifier team. Crawford finished 98th at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids last October.

Jack Boerger, sr., Sauk Prairie

Something to know: He’s a two-time state qualifier, who finished 14th last season in Division 1 state championships. He’s also the reigning Badger West Conference champion.

Quotable: Sauk Prairie coach Andy Sherman said, “Jack has a tremendous engine. He is always working to make himself better and to do what it takes to be great. I would expect him to be right near the top again this season.”

Marcus Kuhn, soph., Waupun

Something to know: He has a twin brother that also runs.

Quotable: Waupun coach Matt Dickhut said, “He was our No. 2 runner and was honorable mention all-conference last year as a freshman.”

Drew Benson, sr., Wayland Academy

Something to know: Benson has been extra motivated after missing state by just a few seconds.

Quotable: Wayland head coach James Cleary said, “A Prefect is a student leader who is chosen by the faculty after a very competitive selection process. Drew is expected to be a leader amongst his peers in the dorms, classrooms, and athletics fields. As a runner, Drew sets a high standard and expects the same from his teammates. He is encouraging and positive but also unafraid to push his teammates when they need it. He is also deeply empathetic with younger students, and seeks to connect with all of his teammates throughout the season.”