3 things to know about WiscNews-area teams at WIAA state cross country championships

The WIAA state cross country meet is Saturday at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The 5,000-meter races will mark the 110th running of the event for the boys, and the 49th for the girls.

The girls will run first with the Division 3 race starting at noon, followed by Division 2 at 12:40 p.m. and Division 1 at 1:20 p.m. The boys’ schedule: Division 3 at 2 p.m.; Division 2 at 2:35 p.m. and Division 1 at 3:10 p.m.

Twenty teams will compete in Division 1 and 16 each in Divisions 2 and 3, plus the top five finishers at their respective sectionals who weren’t on qualifying teams.

The WIAA uses GoFan Ticketing for all digital and cashless tickets. Admission is $9 plus online fees for adults and students. All tickets must be redeemed on a mobile device, according to the WIAA. To purchase tickets, go to the WIAA website: https://gofan.co/app/school/WIAAWI?activity=Cross%20Country.

Here are three things to know:

Mauston's Boppart eyes golden finale

A two-time state medalist, Eli Boppart has already left quite the impression on the Mauston boys cross country program.

The senior has one final chance to etch his name in Golden Eagles history Saturday as he looks to become the school’s first-ever individual state champion. Boppart came within seconds of that feat last fall when his time of 16 minutes, 16.7 seconds was good enough for runner-up behind Shorewood’s Nathan Cumberbatch (16:06.4).

The senior is not listed as part of the Greyhounds' qualifying team for this season, making Boppart the highest individual finisher back this fall. While it’s been a solo show for Boppart the last three seasons, he won’t be running alone this fall.

The Golden Eagles boys team won last Saturday’s Black River Falls sectional by four points ahead of West Salem, while junior Morgan Firlus qualified as an individual for the first time on the girls side.

Mauston’s boys team last reached state in 2015 and this mark’s he program’s sixth appearance total. Along with Boppart, juniors Tyler Schwartz, Drake Gosda, Graham Hallwood and Blake Herrewig, and sophomores Josh Ellerman and Owen Hallwood will hit the Ridges course looking to produce the program’s best-ever team finish. Mauston, ranked 10th in the final Division 2 Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Poll, placed eighth in the 1991 Class B state championships, while Firlus will look to improve on her time of 21:39.8 in her state debut.

Columbus’ Tucker McGee will similarly be making his state debut. The Cardinals senior placed sixth at the Portage sectional with a time of 17:15.5 to qualify for the first time.

Boerger making most of final chance

At one point this season it was unsure whether or not Jack Boerger would even be able to compete in the postseason.

After racing twice in August, the Sauk Prairie senior picked up a serious stress fracture in his pelvis from training too hard. It kept him sidelined throughout September and the early portion of October, until the Badger West Conference meet and last Saturday’s Division 1 DeForest sectional. Diligent work and a never-say-die attitude have helped propel him back to the state meet for a third straight year.

Boerger finished fourth in DeForest with a time of 16:21.6, just over 10 seconds off race winner Blake Oleson of Verona. Not too bad for just the fourth time on the course all season, which Boerger credited to alternating practice days.

“I was pretty much running every other day, just hoping I could race today and my cranked up fitness would carry me through,” he said following the race.

After placing 14th last year at state, 30 places better than in the fall 2020 championships, Boerger knows he likely won’t be part of the lead pack. That doesn’t mean he intends to pack up the tent.

“I kind of just plan to start around 30th and just work my way up,” he said.

In the Division 1 girls field, Beaver Dam junior Mila Westra and freshman Kylin Reynolds Eas are part of the individual qualifiers. Westra posted the best finish for the Golden Beavers team last year as she finished 115th (21:22.3), while Reynolds Eas is set to make her state debut.

Trojans, Bulldogs make state return

The Dodgeland girls and Pardeeville boys teams will each make their fourth all-time appearances in the Division 3 championships Saturday after finishing first and second at their respective sectionals.

Both the Trojans and Bulldogs have captured gold on the state stage, albeit one more recently than the other. Dodgeland, ranked No. 14 in the Division 3 girls WCCCA poll, captured the team title in 2017 during the middle of a three-year qualifying streak and is returning after just a three-year hiatus.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs’ lone team title came in 2002, again sandwiched in the middle of a streak of three straight seasons culminating at state. Sophomore Will Becker leads the charge for Pardeeville as he makes his individual return to the Ridges following a 67th-place finish last fall (18:17.3).

Ava Raasch paces the Trojans and is no stranger to state, but will be hitting the Ridges for the first time. The junior placed 31st during the 2020 fall championships held at Maple Grove Venues in West Salem.

Six top-10 teams return on the girls side, including defending champion Boscobel, while the Valders boys are back to reclaim their title and among three others making a return trip.

Four other area boys qualified individually. Poynette junior Tanis Crawford was part of the Pumas’ fourth-place team finish last fall, while Dodgeland senior Logan Pickart and Beaver Dam Wayland’s Drew Benson and Nelson Mitchell each qualified for the first time.