6 high school girls cross country runners to know this fall

The Beaver Dam girls cross country team rode a sectional victory to a state meet appearance last season.

The Golden Beavers hope a solid core of runners, led by Leah Burchardt and Mila Westra, can lead to another strong season this fall.

Beaver Dam finished 17th at the WIAA Division 1 cross country meet last year at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. Middleton was the Division 1 champion, followed by runner-up Madison West.

Beaver Dam reached state after winning the Slinger sectional with 81 points, led at sectionals by Kylie Hackbarth (sixth place), Burchardt (ninth), Westra (11th) and Brooklyn Tonn (19th).

Burchardt, Hackbarth and Westra led Beaver Dam’s lineup last year, but Golden Beavers coach Mikayla Smith said Hackbarth is not out for cross country this season.

Among the new coaches in the area are Jake Mazourek at Randolph/Cambria-Friesland and Brittany Schyvinck at Reedsburg.

The WIAA state cross country meet is scheduled Oct. 29 at the Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Here are six runners to know:

Leah Burchardt, Sr., Beaver Dam

Things to know: Burchardt was the top finisher for the Golden Beavers at the Division 1 state cross country meet, finishing 69th in 20 minutes, 33.4 seconds. She was ninth at the Slinger sectional for first-place Beaver Dam.

Quotable: “Leah Burchardt had an incredibly successful 2021 cross country season, having made it to state and earning a significant PR,” Smith said. “She is both talented and a hard worker, so she already has her sights on making her senior season one to be proud of. We're looking forward to seeing what she does.”

Catherine Gregg, Jr., Sauk Prairie

Things to know: Gregg finished third in the Badger West Conference and just missed qualifying for state as an individual when she placed 14th at the WIAA Division 1 cross country sectional at DeForest. She is Sauk Prairie’s current school record holder, Eagles coach Andy Sherman said.

Quotable: “She is continuing to learn how to run strategically in her races and I fully expect her to have another great season as she leads our team,” Sherman said.

Piper Johnson, So., Poynette

Things to know: Poynette coach Kevin Frehner said he anticipates Johnson will be the Pumas’ top runner after she turned in a strong track season this past spring. Johnson finished second at the Capitol Conference track and field meet in the 1,600 meters and was third in the 1,600 at the WIAA Division 2 Viroqua regional and ninth in the 1,600 at the Prairie du Chien sectional. She struggled at the end of last cross country season due to injury, Frehner said.

Josie Kooima, Jr., Waupun

Things to know: Kooima finished 17th in 21:09.42 at the WIAA Division 2 Portage girls cross country sectional last year for Waupun, which was 12th as a team. Waupun coach Matt Dickhut said Kooima will be captain this season, adding she was a first-team all-conference selection in the East Central last year.

Abby Voigt, Sr., Reedsburg

Things to know: Voigt, who competed at the Division 1 DeForest sectional last season, is the top returner for the Beavers, Schyvinck said. She said the team has two returning runners and 10 newcomers.

Quotable: “Abby provides exceptional leadership on and off the course and during workouts for the team,” Schyvinck said.

Mila Westra, Jr., Beaver Dam

Things to know: Westra finished 115th in 21:21.3 at last year’s Division 1 state cross country meet. She was 11th at sectionals.

Quotable: “Mila Westra had a fabulous 2021 cross country season and is coming off of a successful track and field season, so we anticipate seeing some great gains in the 2022 cross country season,” Smith said. “She has been doing a great amount of on-her-own training during the offseason, and it is clear she is more dedicated than ever.”