Area cross country teams' state pursuit gets underway Saturday

Division 3 Albany Sectional

Sectional at a glance: The team race at Baertschi Farm should be one of the most competitive in Div. 3 with five ranked girls teams four ranked boys teams. Things will be especially interesting for the girls as three of the top-five teams — Boscobel (second), Lancaster (third) and Darlington (fourth) — are vying for the two team qualifier sports. The host Comets aren’t far off as they enter ranked eighth, while Poynette is ranked No. 11. The Pumas girls are paced by the duo of junior Felicia Ritzke and freshman Olivia Regan, who finished in 16th (23:08.6) and 17th (23:10.4), respectively, at the Capitol North Conference meet. Poynette boasts four other freshmen in its varsity lineup and it will be interesting to see how they handle their debut sectional meet. Conversely, the Pumas boys have rode their vast experience to the No. 5 spot in the Div. 2 rankings. Poynette is narrowly behind the Boscobel boys (fourth), while Darlington (ninth) and Albany (16th) will make the boys team race just as competitive. Leading the Pumas in their pursuit of a second straight team state appearance is Tucker Johnson, as the senior is coming off a win at the league meet with a winning time of 16:51.9. Seniors Trent Chadwick (fifth, 17:36.3) and Trent Sickenberger (seventh, 17:50.3) also finished in the top-10 at the Capitol North meet while all five of the team’s seniors in the varsity rotation finished in the top-17. Despite a stacked field, the Pumas should feel confident, especially after winning the Baertschi Invite on the same course comfortably ahead of the Comets — Poynette scored 57 to top runner-up Albany (101) — on Oct. 9.