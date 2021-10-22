Area cross country teams' state pursuit gets underway Saturday

As the temperatures continue to drop and leaves change colors, for prep cross country runners, it can mean only one thing: the WIAA State Championships are right around the corner.
The pursuit of a spot in Wisconsin Rapids — the competition’s return to Wisconsin Rapids after running a split state meet last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic — starts Saturday with 26 state-wide sectional meets.
The top two teams and next five fastest runners that aren’t part of those teams will have the honor to run the famed Ridges Golf Course next Saturday.
Here’s a look at the area teams and the sectionals they’ll be competing in:
Division 2 Portage Sectional
When, where: 10 a.m. Saturday, Wyona Park, Wyocena.
Teams competing: Portage, Appleton Xavier, Berlin, Campbellsport, Columbus, Grafton, Kettle Moraine Lutheran, Kewaskum, Lomira, Mayville, North Fond du Lac/Oakfield, Ripon, Waupun, Wautoma/Wild Rose, Winneconne.
Sectional at a glance: The Portage boys and girls teams will be right at home Saturday as the Warriors host their WIAA Division 2 sectional. The 15-team sectional features a trio of teams ranked in the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association Coaches Poll. On the boys side, the Winneconne boys enter ranked ninth, while on the girls side, Appleton Xavier and the Wolves are ranked No. 9 and 12, respectively. The Warriors boys have been impressive this season, led by the tandem of senior Jeremy Saloun and junior Mitchell Fimreite. Saloun finished 16th in last Saturday’s Badger West Conference meet with a time of 17 minutes, 49.91 seconds, while Fimreite was close behind in 18th (17:57.18) as both broke the 18-minute mark. As for the Portage girls, senior Macy Goldthorpe posted the team’s best finish at the league meet as she crossed the finish line in 16th-place with a time of 21:38.75. Just finishing outside of the top-20 on the girls side was junior Greta Shortreed, who placed 21st (21:58.43). With just one ranked team on the boys side, running on their home course could propel the Portage boys to a top-two finish.
Division 2 Prairie du Chien Sectional
When, where: 11 a.m. Saturday, Prairie du Chien Country Club.
Teams competing: Lodi, Brodhead/Juda, Dodgeville/Mineral Point, Evansville, Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Mt. Horeb, New Glarus/Monticello, Platteville, Prairie du Chien, Richland Center/Ithaca, River Valley, Southwestern/Benton/Cuba City, Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld.
Sectional at a glance: The boys half of this 14-team sectional is loaded with four ranked Div. 2 ranked teams, paced by third-ranked Dodgeville/Mineral Point. Behind Dodge/Point is the trio of New Glarus/Monticello (12th), Mt. Horeb (15th) and Lodi (16th). The Blue Devils are coming off a third-place finish at the Capitol North Conference meet as Lodi (48 points) narrowly finished behind champion Lakeside Lutheran (42) and Poynette (44). Senior Parker Heintz led Lodi by finishing in third with a time of 17:18.6 and will be hungry to hit the Prairie du Chien Country Club course after qualifying for sectionals last year, but being unable to run due to a leg injury. Heintz was joined in the top-10 at the Capitol North meet by junior Paul Lins (8th, 17:59.6) and sophomore Walter Beld (10th, 18:26.0), while the remaining scoring Blue Devils runners were in the top-15, putting them squarely in contention to qualify as a team for state. On the girls side, Dodgeville/Mineral Point is the clear favorite to come out of this one as the co-op is ranked No. 3. The Lodi girls also came away with bronze at the Capitol North meet, paced by Norah Lee’s runner-up finish. The senior snagged silver with a time of 21:07.7 and could push for an individual state qualifier spot.
Division 3 Albany Sectional
When, where: 11 a.m. Saturday, Baertschi Farm.
Teams competing: Poynette, Albany, Belleville, Boscobel, Cassville, Darlington, De Soto, Fennimore, Iowa-Grant, Lancaster, Madison Country Day/Abundant Life, Madison St. Ambrose, Marshall, North Crawford, Orfordville Parkview, Pecatonica/Argyle, River Ridge, Riverdale, Seneca, Shullsburg/Benton, Wauzeka-Steuben.
Sectional at a glance: The team race at Baertschi Farm should be one of the most competitive in Div. 3 with five ranked girls teams four ranked boys teams. Things will be especially interesting for the girls as three of the top-five teams — Boscobel (second), Lancaster (third) and Darlington (fourth) — are vying for the two team qualifier sports. The host Comets aren’t far off as they enter ranked eighth, while Poynette is ranked No. 11. The Pumas girls are paced by the duo of junior Felicia Ritzke and freshman Olivia Regan, who finished in 16th (23:08.6) and 17th (23:10.4), respectively, at the Capitol North Conference meet. Poynette boasts four other freshmen in its varsity lineup and it will be interesting to see how they handle their debut sectional meet. Conversely, the Pumas boys have rode their vast experience to the No. 5 spot in the Div. 2 rankings. Poynette is narrowly behind the Boscobel boys (fourth), while Darlington (ninth) and Albany (16th) will make the boys team race just as competitive. Leading the Pumas in their pursuit of a second straight team state appearance is Tucker Johnson, as the senior is coming off a win at the league meet with a winning time of 16:51.9. Seniors Trent Chadwick (fifth, 17:36.3) and Trent Sickenberger (seventh, 17:50.3) also finished in the top-10 at the Capitol North meet while all five of the team’s seniors in the varsity rotation finished in the top-17. Despite a stacked field, the Pumas should feel confident, especially after winning the Baertschi Invite on the same course comfortably ahead of the Comets — Poynette scored 57 to top runner-up Albany (101) — on Oct. 9.
Division 3 Weyauwega-Fremont Sectional
When, where: Noon Saturday, Weyauwega-Fremont High School.
Teams competing: Pardeeville, Westfield/Montello, Auburndale, Iola-Scandinavia, Laconia, Manawa, Markesan, Marshfield Columbus Catholic, Necedah, Neenah St. Mary Catholic, Nekoosa, Omro, Pittsville, Plainfield Tri-County, Port Edwards, Princeton/Green Lake, Rosholt, Spencer, Stevens Point Pacelli, Weyauwega-Fremont, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption.
Sectional at a glance: Coming off a Trailways Conference title, the Pardeeville boys team should be feeling good heading into Saturday’s Div. 3 sectional at Weyauwega-Fremont. The bad news for the Bulldogs is they must face off against a pair of ranked foes, including third-ranked Stevens Point Pacelli, in their pursuit of a team state appearance. Along with the Cardinals, Pardeeville must contend with No. 13 Iola-Scandinavia, in what could be a tight three-team race. Sophomore Colin Smith (third, 18:13.87) and freshman Will Becker (fifth, 18:22.36) both finished in the top-five at the league meet and could push for individual spots should Pardeeville’s team hopes fall short. Westfield meanwhile will be led by the freshman tandem of Keegan Hockerman and Sam Berruecos. Both boys crossed the finish line in 19:22 at the South Central Conference meet to finish tied for 10th. As for the girls, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (12th) and the host Warhawks (16th) are the top two teams to contend with. But while the team race should be difficult for the Bulldogs and Pioneers, the push for individual spots is palpable. Westfiled freshman Haddie Showen won the SCC meet with a time of 20:55, just under a half-minute ahead of Wisconsin Dells’ Maya Michalsky, while sophomore Kaylee Kind was seventh (22:33) for the Pioneers. As for the Bulldogs, freshman Natalie Peissig took sixth at the Trailways Conference meet (21:26.16). Pardeeville junior Raelyn Guenther (17th, 23:03.53) is another to watch for the Dawgs.
Division 3 Racine Prairie School Sectional
When, where: 2:40 p.m., Saturday, UW-Parkside, Kenosha.
Teams competing: Randolph/Cambria-Friesland, Rio/Fall River, Beaver Dam Wayland, Brookfield Academy, Burlington Catholic Central, Dodgeland, Heritage Christian, Horicon, Johnson Creek, Kenosha Christian Life, Kenosha St. Joseph, Living Word Lutheran, Milwaukee Juneau (boys), Milwaukee Salam, Ozaukee, Palmyra-Eagle, Racine Lutheran, Racine Prairie School, Random Lake, St. John’s NW Academies (boys), University Lake School/Trinity Academy, Waterloo.
Sectional at a glance: Ozaukee looks to be the favorite to come out of this one as the Warriors girls and boys are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, in Div. 3. The Burlington Catholic Central girls are ranked 13th, but aside from that, it looks like the rest of this one could be wide open. The Rio/Fall River and Randolph/Cambria-Friesland girls teams finished low in the team standings at the Trailways Conference meet, but both co-ops had runners finish towards the top of the leaderboard. The Rebels were led by junior Riley Landsverk, who took 15th with a time of 22:59.33, while RCF junior Kamber Pekarske was one spot behind in 16th (23:07.10). As for the boys, the Rebels pair of junior Josh Dietzenbach and sophomore Sam Salzman could push for individual spots. Dietzenback (eighth, 18:48.97) and Salzman (10th, 19:06.80) both cracked the top-10 at the Trailways Conference meet to help Rio/Fall River place sixth as a team. Meanwhile, junior Daniel Dreyer posted RCF’s top boys finish as he placed 25th (20:38.06).
