Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Cross country, basketball, track and field, student council, Interact Club, Be the Change Club, National Honor Society.
Most memorable sports moment: Freshman year at the track sectional meet, my 1,600-meter relay team and I broke a school record and qualified for state. It was the very last event. All the other teams were surrounding the track and cheering super loud when we ran past. We all jumped up and down and cried when our coach told us our time.
Game-day superstition: I have to wear my “lucky” pair of socks. They have polar bears on them.
Nickname: Schraufy.
Favorite sport: Cross country.
Favorite sports team: Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athletes: Christian Yelich.
Favorite movie: “To All the Boys I Loved Before.”
Favorite book: “We Were Liars.”
Favorite food: Mashed potatoes.
Favorite restaurant: The Corner Bakery Cafe.
Dream vacation: Europe.
Cats or dogs: DOGS.
Favorite cross country course: Tuscumbia Golf Course, Green Lake.
Most underrated teammate: Mallory Firari. She works hard in practice no matter what and never gives an excuse. She pushes the rest of the team to work hard all of the time as well.
Team goals for season: Defend our conference championship and have a couple of us qualify for state.
What is the MaxPreps Semper Fidelis All-American Female Athlete of the Year and how did you earn that honor? Earlier this year, a coach nominated me for the Semper Fidelis All-American Program. This was a program that selected juniors who excelled in athletics, academics, community service and leadership. The marines chose a total of 96 students from across the country to attend this program. Once selected, we were flown to Washington, D.C., for a couple days. We worked out with the marines at Quantico, built bikes for the Boys and Girls Club of Washington, and wrestled with the USA Wrestling Team. At the end of the days there, a banquet was held. The marines had been watching us students throughout the week and chose one girl and one boy to name Athlete of the Year. We were given the title and a $20,000 scholarship!
What did you think about winning the MaxPreps Semper Fidelis All American Female Athlete of the Year this summer? When my name was called, I was shocked. I never imagined I would ever get such an honor! I feel very lucky because there were so many deserving individuals there. This motivates me to keep pushing myself.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Always work your hardest; yu don’t know how good you can be if you don’t push yourself.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I would donate the money to an organization that is helping develop a cure for MS. My aunt was diagnosed with the disease and it would mean a lot to be able to help with that.
What are three words that describe you? Determined, passionate, thoughtful.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Ellen Degeneres; she is so funny.
Role models: My parents. They have shown me where hard work can take you. They have always pushed me to do my best and supported me no matter what I choose in life.
What songs do you listen to before a game? “Believer” by Imagine Dragons, “State of My Head” by Shinedown and “Feel Invincible” by Skillet.
Pregame meal: A salad and chicken tenders.
Game-day routine: Listening to music throughout the day, drinking a lot of water, taking a nap after school or on the bus.
