ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ava Raasch, Dodgeland

Year in school: Freshman.
Sports/Activities: Cross country and track and field.
Most memorable sports moment: This year’s personal record. My time is normally around a 20:20, this meet i got a 19:57.
Game-day superstition: Positive self-talk.
Nickname: Pip-Squeak.
Favorite sport: Track and field.
Favorite sports team: Milwaukee Brewers.
Favorite athlete(s): Brewers’ Christian Yelich.
Favorite movie: “Princess and the Frog.”
Favorite book: “The Art of Racing in the Rain.”
Favorite food: Chicken nuggets.
Favorite restaurant: Buffalo Wild Wings.
Dream vacation: Bora Bora.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Albany because then I have competition when I’m running.
Why do you like playing in sports? To stay in shape and being with the team.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Never give up. Everyone running is running the same course and everyone is in the same amount of pain as you are.
If you had one day to spennd $1 million, what would you buy? My dream pet – a chameleon and donate to cancer awareness, wild life, save the reef, etc.
What are three words that describe you? Outgoing, determined and caring.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Thomas Rhett.
Role models: Former Dodgeland runners Meygan Benzing and Jamie Huber.
What songs do you listen to before a game? On Spotify, I’ll listen to motivational playlists. For example, one of them is “Fearless Motivation.”
Pre-game meal: Eggs.
Game-day routine: Positive self-talk and just trying to stay warm.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!