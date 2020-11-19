ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Evan Finger, Dodgeland

Cats or dogs: Dogs.

Favorite team to play against: Anyone who’s ranked higher than me.

Why do you like playing in sports? The entire running community is amazing and fun to be a part of.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Do sports because they are fun and you enjoy them, not because you are good at them.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Tesla Stock.

What are three words that describe you? Determined, fast and intelligent .

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Kenyan long distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, the current world record holder in the marathon (2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds).

Role models: Coach Andrew Perkins, Kobe and Donavan Brazier, the American record holder in the 800 meters.

What songs do you listen to before a game? I don’t listen to music, currently I listen to Cats Cradle Audiobook on the way to races.