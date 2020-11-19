ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Evan Finger, Dodgeland

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Cross country and track and field.
Most memorable sports moment: Running on a pre-renovated Hayward Field.
Game-day superstition: Last stretch before every race is two monster kicks.
Nickname: E.
Favorite sport: Track.
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite athlete(s): South African Olympic Gold Medal sprinter Wayde van Niekerk; 2019-20 Wyoming Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year Peter Visser,; and former Georgetown University runner Spencer Brown, who has gained fame in running circles as “The Athlete Special” for content on his popular YouTube channel.
Favorite movie: “Prefontaine.”
Favorite book: “I Feel Like Going On” by Ray Lewis.
Favorite food: Sushi.
Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster.
Dream vacation: Tokyo 2021 Olympics.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Anyone who’s ranked higher than me.
Why do you like playing in sports? The entire running community is amazing and fun to be a part of.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Do sports because they are fun and you enjoy them, not because you are good at them.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Tesla Stock.
What are three words that describe you? Determined, fast and intelligent .
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Kenyan long distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, the current world record holder in the marathon (2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds).
Role models: Coach Andrew Perkins, Kobe and Donavan Brazier, the American record holder in the 800 meters.
What songs do you listen to before a game? I don’t listen to music, currently I listen to Cats Cradle Audiobook on the way to races.
Pre-game meal: One Big Mac with hot sauce and a glass of chocolate milk.
Game-day routine: Go to school, do no work because I can only focus on my race, then walk the course, lay down and chill out for a little bit before starting my warm-up.
