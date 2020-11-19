 Skip to main content
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Evan Finger, Dodgeland
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Evan Finger, Dodgeland

Year in school: Senior.

Sports/Activities: Cross country and track and field.

Most memorable sports moment: Running on a pre-renovated Hayward Field.

Game-day superstition: Last stretch before every race is two monster kicks.

Nickname: E.

Favorite sport: Track.

Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite athlete(s): South African Olympic Gold Medal sprinter Wayde van Niekerk; 2019-20 Wyoming Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year Peter Visser,; and former Georgetown University runner Spencer Brown, who has gained fame in running circles as “The Athlete Special” for content on his popular YouTube channel.

Favorite movie: “Prefontaine.”

Favorite book: “I Feel Like Going On” by Ray Lewis.

Favorite food: Sushi.

Favorite restaurant: Red Lobster.

Dream vacation: Tokyo 2021 Olympics.

Cats or dogs: Dogs.

Favorite team to play against: Anyone who’s ranked higher than me.

Why do you like playing in sports? The entire running community is amazing and fun to be a part of.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Do sports because they are fun and you enjoy them, not because you are good at them.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? Tesla Stock.

What are three words that describe you? Determined, fast and intelligent .

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Kenyan long distance runner Eliud Kipchoge, the current world record holder in the marathon (2 hours, 1 minute, 39 seconds).

Role models: Coach Andrew Perkins, Kobe and Donavan Brazier, the American record holder in the 800 meters.

What songs do you listen to before a game? I don’t listen to music, currently I listen to Cats Cradle Audiobook on the way to races.

Pre-game meal: One Big Mac with hot sauce and a glass of chocolate milk.

Game-day routine: Go to school, do no work because I can only focus on my race, then walk the course, lay down and chill out for a little bit before starting my warm-up.

