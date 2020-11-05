ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Isaiah Gremminger, Beaver Dam

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Cross country.
Most memorable sports moment: My sophomore year, a lot of us were trying so hard to be on the varsity cross country team.
Game-day superstition: None.
Nickname: Don’t have one.
Favorite sport: Cross country.
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers.
Favorite athlete(s): Aaron Rodgers.
Favorite movie: “Jumanji.”
Favorite book: “Cade Warrior.”
Favorite food: Pizza.
Favorite restaurant: Burger King and Walker’s.
Dream vacation: Go to Florida.
Cats or dogs: Cats.
Favorite team to play against: Portage.
Why do you like playing in sports? I like to have fun and I like to beat people, competitively.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Always do your hardest and never quit.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A lot of clothes and a lot of candy.
What are three words that describe you? Nice, funny and a good friend.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Up north in Redgranite, because a woman there was my friend and I kind of miss her.
Role models: Myself, because I tried to help my friend not get into a fight with another kid that goes to the same high school. I always tell him not to get into a fight or he could get arrested and go to jail.
