ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Isaiah Gremminger, Beaver Dam

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Always do your hardest and never quit.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A lot of clothes and a lot of candy.

What are three words that describe you? Nice, funny and a good friend.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Up north in Redgranite, because a woman there was my friend and I kind of miss her.

Role models: Myself, because I tried to help my friend not get into a fight with another kid that goes to the same high school. I always tell him not to get into a fight or he could get arrested and go to jail.

