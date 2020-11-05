 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Isaiah Gremminger, Beaver Dam
0 comments

ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Isaiah Gremminger, Beaver Dam

{{featured_button_text}}

Year in school: Senior.

Sports/Activities: Cross country.

Most memorable sports moment: My sophomore year, a lot of us were trying so hard to be on the varsity cross country team.

Game-day superstition: None.

Nickname: Don’t have one.

Favorite sport: Cross country.

Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers.

Favorite athlete(s): Aaron Rodgers.

Favorite movie: “Jumanji.”

Favorite book: “Cade Warrior.”

Favorite food: Pizza.

Favorite restaurant: Burger King and Walker’s.

Dream vacation: Go to Florida.

Cats or dogs: Cats.

Favorite team to play against: Portage.

Why do you like playing in sports? I like to have fun and I like to beat people, competitively.

My advice to young kids involved in sports: Always do your hardest and never quit.

If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A lot of clothes and a lot of candy.

What are three words that describe you? Nice, funny and a good friend.

If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Up north in Redgranite, because a woman there was my friend and I kind of miss her.

Role models: Myself, because I tried to help my friend not get into a fight with another kid that goes to the same high school. I always tell him not to get into a fight or he could get arrested and go to jail.

Isaiah Gremminger mug.jpg
0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News