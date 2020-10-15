ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Kylie Hackbarth, Beaver Dam

Year in school: Freshman.
Sports/Activities: Cross country and softball.
Most memorable sports moment: When I hit a triple in softball.
Game-day superstition: Wear my lucky head band and hair ties.
Nickname: Kyle or Ky.
Favorite sport: Cross country.
Favorite sports team: Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin Badgers.
Favorite athlete(s): All athletes because everyone works hard at what they do.
Favorite movie: “IT.”
Favorite book: “The Honest Truth.”
Favorite food: My mom’s chili.
Favorite restaurant: KRB’S Klinger Real Barbecue in Wautoma.
Dream vacation: To go to the Bahamas.
Cats or dogs: Both I have two cats and a dog.
Favorite team to play against: I am very competitive, so I like to play against every team
Why do you like playing in sports? It’s really fun, I get to meet new people, it takes my mind off of things, and I get to spend more time with my friends that are in the same sport.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: To keep working hard at what you do. You may think you are not as good as someone but the only difference in you and that person is how much effort you are putting into it.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? I should first help my parents pay off all the bills like car payments, house payment, etc. ... Then I would get something nice for my family because I appreciate all the things they do for me. With the rest of the money I would donate it to the people/animals in need.
What are three words that describe you? Funny, competitive and kind.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Jeff Gorden because I have looked up to him ever since I was little due to my dad and that’s why my lucky number is 24.
Role models: My parents because they have been there for me and we very proud/ supporting to how I did in a meet or game.
What songs do you listen to before a game? Today’s hits.
Pre-game meal: Breakfast: Waffles Lunch: Salad or sub.
Game-day routine: Drink water through the morning and day, get ready for my game or meet, put hair up with lucky hair things, listen to music, and think about how good I am going to do so that I don’t get down on myself.
