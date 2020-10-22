ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Rhyer Smit, Waupun

Year in school: Senior.
Sports/Activities: Track and field, cross country and basketball.
Most memorable sports moment: The game-winner during the 2019-2020 regional basketball championship against Ripon.
Nickname: Smitty.
Favorite sport: Basketball.
Favorite sports team: Bucks, Brewers, Badgers and Packers.
Favorite athlete(s): Giannis Antetokounmpo
Favorite movie: “Step Brothers”
Favorite book: “SEAL Team Six.”
Favorite food: Chicken tenders and french fries.
Favorite restaurant: Tony’s Pizza.
Dream vacation: Glacier National Park.
Cats or dogs: Dogs.
Favorite team to play against: Ripon Tigers.
My advice to young kids involved in sports: Learn from this year of uncertainty and don’t take your sports seasons for granted. You never know what might take it away from you. Work hard and make the best of it.
If you had one day to spend $1 million, what would you buy? A nice house on a lake.
What are three words that describe you? Determined, outgoing and hardworking.
If you could meet anyone in the world, who would it be? Giannis Antetokounmpo
Role models: My mom and dad.
Pre-game meal: Oatmeal and toast for breakfast.
