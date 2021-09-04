Baraboo cross country competes at loaded Verona Invite, revels in return to normalcy

VERONA — The Baraboo boys and girls cross country teams traveled to a major competition Saturday in Verona and savored returning to an invitational atmosphere after the COVID-19 pandemic limited the size of meets last year.
The Thunderbirds varsity and JV teams competed at the Verona Invitational at the Stewart’s Woods cross country course on the Verona high school campus.
“It was all duals and triangulars last year,” Baraboo cross country coach Jake Boll said about the season in the fall of 2020. “That JV boys race (Saturday), there was over 300 runners. It’s a refreshing return to normalcy.
“I’m glad we are able to do it safely outside. With a lot of our runners being able to get vaccinated, it’s going well. I hope we can sustain this all season.”
That has made the start of this season extremely enjoyable.
“This whole season is way more fun,” Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. “Last year was weird.”
At Saturday’s event in overcast and occasionally rainy conditions, the Baraboo boys team placed eighth in Division 2 with 172 points and 19th overall with 485.
“We were coming off a Thursday night run in DeForest,” Boll said. “So, that’s a quick turnaround — to run on Thursday night and then come back and run on Saturday, which is not really typical of cross country to do that. But after last year, we were anxious to get some meets under our belts and take advantage of the invites.
“We came out hot this season with three meets in eight days and we were kind of feeling that today. Or legs were a little tired. We were expecting that. So, it was not a PR day for our runners. But it was a real nice course.”
Junior Daniel Yesipovich led the Thunderbirds. He finished in 18 minutes, 19.4 seconds and was 18th in Division 2 and 58th overall.
Senior Ethan Sefkar (18:38.4) was 22nd in Division 2 and 70th overall. Junior Connor Kleist (19:38.7), senior Evan Exo (19:44.1) and freshman Jacob Greenwood (20:34.2) rounded out Baraboo’s top five.
Madison La Follette was the Division 2 winner with 45 points, followed by Stoughton (68) and Whitefish Bay (90).
Middleton was the Division 1 winner with 67 points and the overall winner (111) among 24 boys teams, split into three divisions for team scoring.
Verona senior Aidan Manning was the overall individual champion, finishing first in 15:58.0 for the 5,000-meter course.
“I was proud of the boys responding after a two-day break, coming back,” Boll said. “They did a nice job with really some of the best schools in the state. They ran against Middleton, Verona, Madison West. This is heavy competition in a premier meet, and it’s good for our guys to see what that looks like because we’ve had a lot of success here in the past. We had a six-year streak of winning the Division 2 (meet) when we were down here.”
Girls varsity race
Juniors Julia School and Haylie Weyh led the Baraboo girls.
School finished in 23:38.9, which placed her 25th in Division 2 and 98th overall. Weyh (23:54.8) was 26th in Division 2 and 103rd overall.
Freshman Brooke Lawton (24:29.2), sophomore Olivia Hollenback (24:54.5) and freshman Kadence Funmaker (25:00.4) completed the Thunderbirds’ top-five finishers.
The Baraboo girls finished seventh in Division 2 with 156 points and 21st overall with 562. Whitefish Bay was the Division 2 winner (45 points), followed by Monona Grove (68) and Fort Atkinson (74).
“We had a meet at DeForest on Thursday and they all came into it a little sore, which is expected,” Faylona said. “So, we were just going to go out and have that hard race, even if our times weren’t that good. … Our groups are nice and tight. It’s really benefiting us.
“They are practicing together and they are moving up together as a group in the races. So, they did well. Our times were about 30 to 40 seconds slower than they were at DeForest on Thursday, but this is a more difficult course and they are tired. But I think they did really well.”
Faylona said Hollenback is gaining confidence and Faylona is encouraged by the strides freshmen Lawton and Funmaker continue to make.
“All of a sudden, it’s started to click (for Funmaker),” Faylona said. “She’s moving up and doing really well.”
Middleton was the girls Division 1 winner with 29 points and the overall winner (41) among 23 girls teams, again split into three divisions for team scoring.
Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau was the overall individual champion, finishing first in 18:08.6.