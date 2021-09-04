Baraboo cross country competes at loaded Verona Invite, revels in return to normalcy

VERONA — The Baraboo boys and girls cross country teams traveled to a major competition Saturday in Verona and savored returning to an invitational atmosphere after the COVID-19 pandemic limited the size of meets last year.

The Thunderbirds varsity and JV teams competed at the Verona Invitational at the Stewart’s Woods cross country course on the Verona high school campus.

“It was all duals and triangulars last year,” Baraboo cross country coach Jake Boll said about the season in the fall of 2020. “That JV boys race (Saturday), there was over 300 runners. It’s a refreshing return to normalcy.

“I’m glad we are able to do it safely outside. With a lot of our runners being able to get vaccinated, it’s going well. I hope we can sustain this all season.”

That has made the start of this season extremely enjoyable.

“This whole season is way more fun,” Baraboo girls coach Julie Faylona said. “Last year was weird.”

At Saturday’s event in overcast and occasionally rainy conditions, the Baraboo boys team placed eighth in Division 2 with 172 points and 19th overall with 485.