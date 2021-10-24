Baraboo cross country season ends at DeForest sectional

Faylona said that everyone ran for the seniors — Dougherty, Exterovich, Dance and Jordana White Eagle, who joined the team this year.

"All four were excellent leaders to our team in their own way," Faylona said. "Shaylee is always so positive and determined in our workouts. She's the one encouraging the girls and reminding them that they are strong and can handle the workout.

"Ana is so approachable that the girls feel comfortable reaching out to her. She also sets an example by working hard and not making excuses. She demonstrates that sometimes you will be in pain, but it's possible to push through it.

"Kezalee keeps all the girls relaxed. She makes sure they are focused, but also not stressed out or too nervous. Kezalee has really stepped up her game this year. She shows that hard work gets results.

"And Jordana reminds everyone to try new things, and be confident in your abilities. Jordana was the sectionals alternate, so she didn't race today. Nonetheless, she helped encourage everyone to do their best. I was proud of everyone's race at DeForest, and I know our seniors were proud of the girls, too."