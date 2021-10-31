Beaver Dam prep girls cross country team battled hills at WIAA Div. 1 state championship meet on Saturday

“Leah ran fantastic,” he said. “I think it’s a sign of all her hard work at the end of the season. We had a tough course last week and then this course was kind of in the middle in regard to complexity there, but with the crowd, it’s hard to keep it slow in the beginning. A lot of people go out way, way too quick. She was able to do that and the other girls were able to do that as well. Overall, she came out as our No. 1 in this race, which is really awesome to see. It’s the first time all year she’s been able to do that, and to do it at the state meet is fantastic for her.”