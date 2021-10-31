Beaver Dam prep girls cross country team battled hills at WIAA Div. 1 state championship meet on Saturday

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Jessica Redman was the only Beaver Dam athlete who had experience running at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Two years ago, Redman qualified for the WIAA Division 1 prep girls cross country state championship meet. This season, the junior got a chance to return with Beaver Dam as a team.
“When we walked the course, she was like, ‘Oh, I remember this hill. Oh yeah, we’ve got to be careful with this hill. You know coach, I remember this course being really, really long,’" Beaver Dam coach PJ Senn said. "I’m like, ‘Yeah Jessica, I think I remember that too, but let’s not tell the other girls that until after the race.'”
The rest of the Golden Beavers soon realized the course, which isn’t all that flat and includes several big hills, was tough to get through.
In fact, junior Leah Burchardt felt it was going to be a tough day after she started the 5,000-meter race too fast.
However, even after losing energy near the end, Burchardt still came close to her season best of 20 minutes, 13 seconds. She finished 20 seconds off that pace, closing in at 20:33.4 for 69th place.
“I’m pleased with my performance,” Burchardt said. “I got close to my season PR, I think. I maybe beat it or maybe it was a little above it. I was happy with how I did.”
Like most runners who compete at Ridges Golf Course, Burchardt found herself getting tired after some very strong, very steep hills that drained her energy.
That’s when she started to realize how tough the course actually was.
“I just knew I wanted to try to run a good time because we were seeded towards 18 out of 20,” Burchardt said. “I just wanted to run a good time and have fun.”
Senn agreed that he saw her performance as a positive.
“Leah ran fantastic,” he said. “I think it’s a sign of all her hard work at the end of the season. We had a tough course last week and then this course was kind of in the middle in regard to complexity there, but with the crowd, it’s hard to keep it slow in the beginning. A lot of people go out way, way too quick. She was able to do that and the other girls were able to do that as well. Overall, she came out as our No. 1 in this race, which is really awesome to see. It’s the first time all year she’s been able to do that, and to do it at the state meet is fantastic for her.”
As a team, the Golden Beavers finished 17th with 396 points.
Beaver Dam sophomore Kylie Hackbarth finished 81st with a time of 20:44.2 as she battled her own head at times during the race.
“I did pretty good,” she said. “I didn’t do as good as I wanted to, but it’s definitely a pretty hard course with all the hills. I just didn’t feel good, but other than that I pushed through it.”
Hackbarth said a couple of the hills got to her, but she recovered on the downhills.
“Not as much as I normally do,” Hackbarth said. “I did have a couple negative thoughts, but then I tried to push myself out of it. I’m almost done. I’m one-third of the way done. I’m two-thirds of the way done.”
Hackbarth’s only goal was to finish the race with a positive mindset, which she said, “I obviously did.”
Sophomore Mila Westra finished 115th in 21:22.3 while junior Brooklyn Tonn took 165th in 22:34.1. Senior Corey Gundert rounded out the Golden Beavers' top five with a time of 22:48.9 and a 174th-place finish.
Redman (179th, 23:15.1) and senior Rebecca Rydzewski (183rd, 23:31.1) rounded out the finishers for the Golden Beavers at the state championships.
“I was happy to get to see those girls there and competing,” Senn said. “It’s the last meet of the year and they’re still out there catching the next person, catching the next person and catching the next person. I think Mila and Brooklyn were talking about how from mile one to two, they passed 30 girls or something like that. They were almost in the back of the pack because they were more patient. It’s just cool they’re still worried about those things and trying to focus on their race.”
Middleton senior Lauren Pansegrau jumped out in front of the pack early and held a steady pace, winning the Division 1 race in 17:44.7. She led the Cardinals to 61 points and the team title.
Madison West finished second with a team score of 150, which edged out Muskego by two points. Whitefish Bay (159) took fourth, beating Menomonie by one point.
Even though the Golden Beavers finished neared the bottom of the pack, Senn said he’s seen significant improvement throughout the season.
“Overall, I think they did really good,” he said. “Last week, I did a hypothetical meet online and was able to figure out they were sitting about 18th overall out of the 20 teams. They came out at 17th, so moving up a spot at state is pretty cool. We’re really happy with that.”
