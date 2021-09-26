Boerger, Zirbel, Gregg lead Sauk Prairie to sweep of Reedsburg Invitational

Jack Boerger and Dalton Zirbel were the first two across the finish line in Reedsburg on Saturday.

The duo led the Sauk Prairie boys cross country team to the Reedsburg Invitational team title, while the Eagles also won the girls meet thanks to a third-place finish from Catherine Gregg.

The Sauk Prairie boys finished with 49 points to beat out Baraboo (60), Evansville (69), Iowa-Grant (87), Reedsburg (123), Brookwood (158) and Prairie du Chien (171). The Sauk Prairie girls (59) outran Brookwood (67) and Evansville (67), while Baraboo (82), Prairie du Chien (90) and Iowa-Grant (128) rounded out the field.

“Sauk Prairie is a formidable team," Baraboo boys coach Jacob Boll said. "We got four in before their fourth and five in before their fifth, but when a team goes one, two in a meet, it’s hard to beat that.”

Boerger crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 36.50 seconds to win the boys meet. Zirbel took second in 17:25.70, just ahead of Reedsburg's Caden Schneider (17:28.40).

The Baraboo contingent was led by Daniel Yesipovich, who took sixth overall in 18:06.90. Ethan Sefkar (18:24.10) added a 10th-place finish for the Thunderbirds, while Connor Kleist (18:46.40) took 12th, Evan Exo (18:51.40) 13th and Jacob Greenwood (19:22.90) 19th.