Boerger, Zirbel, Gregg lead Sauk Prairie to sweep of Reedsburg Invitational

Jack Boerger and Dalton Zirbel were the first two across the finish line in Reedsburg on Saturday.
The duo led the Sauk Prairie boys cross country team to the Reedsburg Invitational team title, while the Eagles also won the girls meet thanks to a third-place finish from Catherine Gregg.
The Sauk Prairie boys finished with 49 points to beat out Baraboo (60), Evansville (69), Iowa-Grant (87), Reedsburg (123), Brookwood (158) and Prairie du Chien (171). The Sauk Prairie girls (59) outran Brookwood (67) and Evansville (67), while Baraboo (82), Prairie du Chien (90) and Iowa-Grant (128) rounded out the field.
“Sauk Prairie is a formidable team," Baraboo boys coach Jacob Boll said. "We got four in before their fourth and five in before their fifth, but when a team goes one, two in a meet, it’s hard to beat that.”
Boerger crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 36.50 seconds to win the boys meet. Zirbel took second in 17:25.70, just ahead of Reedsburg's Caden Schneider (17:28.40).
The Baraboo contingent was led by Daniel Yesipovich, who took sixth overall in 18:06.90. Ethan Sefkar (18:24.10) added a 10th-place finish for the Thunderbirds, while Connor Kleist (18:46.40) took 12th, Evan Exo (18:51.40) 13th and Jacob Greenwood (19:22.90) 19th.
“We had a great team performance today with only a 76-second spread between our No. 1 and No. 5 man," Boll said. “Yesipovich and Sefkar both finished in the top 10 and our top five all finished in the top 20, so I’m very proud of our top pack.”
Baraboo also showcased some of its depth, as Eric Gumz (24th, 19:53.30) and Keinan Jones (30th, 20:15.70) also finished in the top 30.
“While our top five deserve a lot of praise, our No. 6 and No. 7 men, Eric Gumz and Keinan Jones, are moving within striking distance of some of the competitions’ fifth men," Boll said. In a tight conference race in three weeks, our No. 6 and No. 7 guys adding just one or two points to an opponent's score will make a big difference.”
Sauk Prairie's top five was led by Boerger and Zirbel, and also included Kaleb Hansen (11th, 18:31.00), Carson Enge (15th, 19:00.30) and Jay Dregney (20th, 19:24.50).
Reedsburg's depth behind Schneider included Ben Bruer (21st, 19:33.30), Max Stingley (28th, 20:12.10), Arik Bauer (37th, 20:32.80) and Dominick Gintz (43rd, 21:00.40).
Reedsburg's Jacqueline Lacen Villegas backed up Tuesday's Thunderbird title with another first-place finish Saturday in Reedsburg. The senior used a time of 20:37.90 to beat out Evansville's Rosemary Gallagher (20:44.00) and Sauk Prairie's Catherine Gregg (20:44.10) in a 60-plus runner field.
"She has done a really nice job pushing herself and doing what it takes to earn first place at each meet," Reedsburg coach Brandi Durst said of Lacen Villegas.
Reedsburg's Abby Voigt (24:00.30) took 23rd, while Payton Cunningham (36th, 25:13.30) and Mollie McCormick (51st, 27:15.60) rounded out the field for the Beavers.
"Mollie McCormick had a fantastic race today," Durst said. "This is her second race of the season, and her hard work is paying off. She joined the team a few weeks ago, but you can't tell that when she races. Even when it gets hard, Mollie pushes herself to do her best and in each race she is shaving time off her finish. I'm excited to see what she does next week."
Sauk Prairie's top five consisted of Gregg, Lexi Been (11th, 23:28.50), Elena Homar (12th, 23:31.30), Kassia Marquardt (17th, 23:53.00) and Marissa Howard (21st, 23:56.40).
The Baraboo girls were led by Julia School. The junior took ninth overall with a time of 22:45.40. Brooke Lawton (23:49.70) took 16th, followed by Kadence Funmaker (18th, 23:53.40), Haylie Weyh (19th, 23:54.00) and Shaylee Dougherty (26th, 24:21.00).