Boppart leads Mauston cross country over Baraboo at Dells Invitational

The Baraboo boys cross country team had four of the top-10 runners at Saturday's Dells Invitational.

But Mauston was just a bit better, finishing with two of the top three and five of the top 12 to win the four-team meet at Christmas Mountain Golf Course in Wisconsin Dells. Eli Boppart's first-place finish led the Golden Eagles to 36 points, while Baraboo took second with 41 points. Medford (68) and Wisconsin Dells (80) rounded out the invitational.

“Today was a hard-fought battle against a tough Mauston team," Baraboo coach Jake Boll said. "Boppart finished first, which pressured us to essentially run our five against their next four. We got four guys in the top 10 but fell just short of winning the meet.”

Boppart, who took first in 16 minutes, 16.2 seconds, and Medford's Joe Sullivan (16:33.4) ran well ahead of the 31-runner pack in the 5,000-meter race.

Mauston's Tyler Schwartz (18:00.3) followed in third place, and Baraboo's Daniel Yesipovich (18:10.0) took fourth.

Yesipovich's teammates weren't far behind. Connor Kleist (18:34.9) and Ethan Sefkar (18:42.8) took sixth and seventh place, respectively, while Jacob Greenwood (19:03.6) took 10th and Evan Exo (19:24.9) took 14th.