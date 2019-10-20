Beaver Dam's Jessica Redman gives it all she's got toward the finish line in the girls 5,000-meter race at the Badger North Conference championships on Saturday morning at Windsor Sports Commons in Windsor.
DAN LARSON/DAILY CITIZEN
Beaver Dam's Gavin Czarnecki heads for the finish line in the boys 5,000-meter race at the Badger North Conference championships on Saturday morning at Windsor Sports Commons in Windsor.
WINDSOR — Silver suited the Beaver Dam prep boys and girls cross country teams at Saturday morning’s Badger North Conference championships. The Golden Beavers wore it well.
Jessica Redman and Mariah Alvarez both finished in the top five in the girls 5,000-meter race at Windsor Sports Commons to pace the Beaver Dam girls to a tie for second (although they dropped into third by virtue of a tiebreaker), then Gavin Czarnecki took to the course and finished second in the boys 5,000-meter race.
For Czarnecki, though, it wasn’t his place that pleased him the most — it was his time.
The junior finished in 16 minutes, 19.59 seconds to eclipse his previous lifetime personal record by 7 seconds.
“I just wanted to go out as hard as I could and stick with the first guy for as long as possible,” Czarnecki said of his strategy, which almost equaled gold as he finished just 9 seconds back of DeForest’s John Roth (16:10.45).
Czarnecki was farther back than that with less than 1,600 meters to go, but like he often does, he stepped on the gas down the stretch to close the gap by a good bit.
“He definitely picked up a lot of space between the second and final half-lap. And that’s what he’s known for too — you can always rely on him to have a really strong kick at the end.
“I’m really confident that he knows what he’s doing — I don’t really have to give him advice much because he knows what he’s doing, and he’s so experienced,” Beaver Dam coach Emma Heuer said of her approach when it comes to strategizing for Czarnecki. “So I kind of let him do his own thing.”
For his part, Czarnecki said his success Saturday was aided by a couple things.
“I did feel pretty good today (and) I did like the course — other than the wind, everything was pretty good,” he said. “There was a little bit more into the wind than there was with it, but it was pretty good.
“So it was just kind of a mixed bag of reasons.”
Czarnecki finished well clear of Sauk Prairie’s Camden Desroches (third in 17:05.21) and Hudson Haas (fourth, 17:09.38), who led the Eagles to the championship (36 points) by a comfortable margin over runner-up Waunakee (64). Beaver Dam took sixth (181).
Aaron Uhrich was Beaver Dam’s next-best finisher, coming in 37th (18:47.93).
Earlier, Redman’s fourth-place finish (20:51.56) and Alvarez’s fifth-place finish (20:58.01) followed by Jada Donaldson in 13th (21:26.56), Angelique Vega in 17th (21:41.69) and Brooklyn Tonn (21:55.11) paced Beaver Dam to 61 points, the same number as Mount Horeb accrued.
But the Vikings were the official second-place finisher behind champion Waunakee (54 points) because their sixth runner, Grace Vesperman (24th in 21:59.49), finished ahead of Beaver Dam’s sixth runner, Aleiah Pillsbury (32nd, 22:21.57).
Redman was seeded ninth coming into the meet, Heuer said. So for her to jump all the way up into fourth was a big achievement.
And she did so on a course that wasn’t necessarily favorable for her, either.
“It was a flat course so it was a little more tough for me — I like courses with hills better — but it went pretty well,” she said, adding that the hills tend to push her more, either by making her try harder going up them or try harder to to maximize the advantage going down them.
It worked out just fine at Windsor’s rural farm field-like course, though.
“Sometimes it’s hard to figure out a pace because we’ve had more hilly courses than flat, so when we get to a flatter course it’s harder to figure out a pace, at least for me,” she said. (But) once I saw that I was in the top 10 and then I passed a group, I thought, ‘I have a chance.’”
Redman passed that group with about 800 meters to go and continued her surge to the finish line.
For Alvarez, success Saturday was all about taking things as they came.
“I tried going in with a good mindset and then (let) the coaches push me, but I didn’t really have any expectations,” she said. “Normally, I have splits (I shoot for) but I just went out and ran it — I didn’t have a strategy this time.
“I just went out and tried to stick to a pace the whole time and not slow down. After the two-mile my legs were feeling it, but they (got better) in the last 800.”
Heuer was pleased with how both Redman and Alvarez did.
“Times weren’t in their favor, but at least their places were,” the coach said.
For the most part, the Beaver Dam girls are right where they need to be in order to try and make a run at finishing in the top two at sectionals next Saturday at Meadow Links Golf Course in Manitowoc, which would equate to a state berth.
“We have a really strong team,” Heuer said. “We need to run our best together — we’ve got to get all our eggs in one basket — and I’m hoping that we can do that at sectionals.”
