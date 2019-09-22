Beaver Dam prep cross country runner Gavin Czarnecki had stiff competition in Friday’s Franklin Saber Invite that took place at Grant Park in Milwaukee.
The junior runner for the Golden Beavers bested 63 other runners in the varsity boys 5,000 meter race.
“We had a really rough week for our legs,” Beaver Dam coach Emma Heuer said. “But despite the weighted down legs, he ran a really solid race.
“Not to mention, he had an amazing kick in the last 20 seconds moving him from fourth to first in the last straight-away.”
The Golden Beavers finished sixth with 131 points while Kenosha Indian Trail won the meet with 27 points and Germantown took second at 85.
The next four Golden Beavers ran personal records – Aaron Uhrich finished 27th at 18:55.73 while Peter Kremstreiter took 32nd at 19:10. Luke Eberle finished 38th at 19:34.54, and Marshall Kuhl wasn’t far behind at 19:44.94 for 41st place.
The last two runners Eli Wilke (45th, 19:58.94) and Jonathan Thornton (46th,20:01.41) also finished with PRs, which excited Heuer.
You have free articles remaining.
“I was beyond excited and happy to see them take another step in achieving their goals,” she said. “I'm anxious to see what we can do when our legs are feeling fresh and ready to race”
Beaver Dam’s Jessica Redman highlighted the girls’ side of things with an eighth-place finish at 20:44.09, which was another personal record.
“She always leaves everything she has to give on the course,” Heuer said. “Her grit, drive, and work ethic is evident in and out of practice, very pleased to coach her and see her start to unlock her potential.”
The girls finished fourth with 107 points with Shorewood winning with just 25 points.
Beaver Dam’s Angelique Vega finished 23rd at 22:04.72, and Brooklyn Tonn was two spots behind her at 22:06.85. Beaver Dam’s Mariah Alvarez (22:29.87) and Jada Donaldson (22:30.08) finished 27th and 28th, respectively.
Hannah Hallman finished 41st at 22:40 to round out the runners for the Golden Beavers.
Beaver Dam will head out to Janesville on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)