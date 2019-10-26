MANITOWOC — Gavin Czarnecki didn’t write the book on how a runner should train to be at their best at the end of the cross country season. He’s a darn good example of what the results should look like, though.
A week after shaving 7 seconds off his lifetime personal record at the Badger North Conference championships, the Beaver Dam junior repeated the feat at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Meadow Links Golf Course, trimming 8 seconds off his PR to take third in the boys 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 11.1 seconds.
That finish earned him his third straight trip to the state meet — joining freshman teammate Jessica Redman, who in the girls 5,000-meter race an hour earlier tied her PR of 20:16.9 and took sixth to also punch a ticket to Wisconsin Rapids.
The top two teams advance to state and then the top five individuals who aren’t members of either of those two teams also move on.
Slinger won the boys title followed by West Bend West, and Czarnecki was second among the five individuals to move on. The Beaver Dam boys team took 11th out of 12 teams.
Meantime, the Beaver Dam girls team just barely missed out on moving on, finishing five points behind runner-up Fond du Lac (85 points) in third with 90 points. Slinger won the title with 53 points, and Redman was third among the five individual qualifiers.
“I felt really good today, again. Perfect conditions,” Czarnecki said of it being basically a carbon copy of last Saturday’s meet.
“I kind of wanted to just go out with whoever was in first or second — so I just hung with the guy that was in second.”
Czarnecki finished right behind Oshkosh North’s Jack Scherer, who took second in 16:09.6. Both were well back of winner Cael Grotenhuis from Slinger, who left the field in his wake with a time of 15:41.8.
Czarnecki knew Saturday was going to be a good day from the moment the gun went off.
“Right at the start I felt like I was going to go out and try my best and hopefully get another PR,” he said.
The junior said he hopes to continue the trend next week at The Ridges Golf Course, with his goal being to go “maybe 20 or 30 seconds faster than I did last year at state, and hopefully top-20.”
What impressed Beaver Dam coach Emma Heuer the most about how Czarnecki did Saturday wasn’t his time — it was the context in which he posted it.
“To know you’re going through to state and to still PR by that much, it was really impressive,” she said of his top-five finish never being in doubt throughout the race.
She never expected he would let off the gas, though. “That’s not the type of athlete he is — he always gives 110%,” she said. “He is the leader of this team and I think he knows that, and he has been a completely different runner this season taking steps (forward).
You have free articles remaining.
“I’m excited to see what he does next weekend.”
Meantime, Redman wasn’t quite as much in the driver’s seat as far as punching a ticket to state. She had a little work to do.
Mission accomplished.
“I prayed about it and I just went out there like I normally do, but I was just trying to pick off people as I went to try and keep moving up,” she said of her strategy. “Once we started out I kind of counted the people in front of me and then I knew, ‘OK, I’ve got to pass like 10 people in order to get in the top-5.’ And I ended up almost passing 10 of them, so I did kind of accomplish that goal.”
She also accomplished one she didn’t even have on the books. When the season began, the state meet wasn’t on her radar.
“I honestly didn’t really know how good I was going to be, but I just kept praying about it and I kept trying my hardest, and that got me here,” she said.
Her coach agreed.
“Just her eagerness, like it has been all season,” Heuer said of what keyed Redman on to state. “Today you could tell that she was nervous and she knew that it was going to be close and she had work to do.
“But every time I saw her during the race she was fighting. I knew that she was struggling but she did not give up — she did not let the pain get to her and she kept going.”
It was a good day overall for the girls, despite missing out on making it to state.
“The moment we got off the bus this morning the whole atmosphere was different, so then me and the other coaches pulled them aside and said, ‘Hey, these are the teams we need to go after; these people are going to be around you,’” said Heuer, whose Golden Beavers were seeded to finish fifth. “We talked to them, making sure that they knew they needed to keep an eye out for those teams.
“The atmosphere was really different, which was really cool to see because I knew that they really wanted it.”
Mariah Alvarez took 10th with a PR of 20:30.7, missing out on state by just one spot. Jada Donaldson also had a PR, taking 26th in 21:21.4. And sandwiched between those two was Angelique Vega, who took 14th in 20:41.5.
“I couldn’t have asked for any more from them,” Heuer said of the girls’ effort. “They literally gave it their all.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)