CROSS COUNTRY: Beaver Dam's Czarnecki, Hackbarth claim medalist spots at Badger Conference Challenge; Beaver Dam girls win

Gavin Czarnecki didn’t win by a wide margin — but he won nonetheless.

So did Kylie Hackbarth — only she did, indeed, win going away.

The two top runners for Beaver Dam’s prep cross country team swept the boys and girls medalist spots at Thursday’s Badger Conference Challenge held at the Hartje Center in Reedsburg, and for Hackbarth, it also helped boost the Golden Beavers girls squad to the championship.

Beaver Dam scored 29 points to easily outpace runner-up Sauk Prairie’s score of 68.

Hackbarth covered the 5,000-meter course in 20 minutes, 5.9 seconds to win in a landslide over the runner-up time of 20:53.2 posted by Reedsburg’s Jenna McBride.

Meantime, Czarnecki finished the boys 5,000-meter race in 17:01.93 to edge out runner-up Jack Boerger of Sauk Prairie (17:04.84) by just under 3 seconds.

Rounding out the scorers for Beaver Dam’s girls team were Makenzi Gritzmacher (fourth in 21:29.3), Aleiah Pillsbury (seventh in 21:56.3), Angelique Vega (eighth in 21:58.9) and Mila Westra (ninth in 21:59.4).

Riley Czarnecki (10th in 22:03.1), Hannah Hallman (12th in 22:13.7) and Leah Burchardt (14th in 22:36.0) were all very close behind.