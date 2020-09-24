CROSS COUNTRY: Blome, Firari help carry Dodgeland girls to River Run Invite title; Horicon wins boys title

HORICON — Brielle Blome and Miranda Firari didn’t win the girls 5,000-meter race at the River Run Invite on Thursday evening at River Bend Park. Teammate Ava Raasch did.
But unlike Raasch, Blome and Firari had someone to keep them company — each other.
The duo on Dodgeland’s prep girls cross country team finished second and third and were packed together pretty close as they crossed the finish, so it begged the question: Do they carry on a conversation out on the course?
“Uh, yeah,” Firari said.
“We definitely do,” added Blome.
It’s about more than just exchanging pleasantries, though — it also helps them in terms of doing their best.
“I try to keep my mind off running because it just makes my mental game so much easier. The race goes way faster,” said Blome, echoing Firari’s sentiment that chatting with each other every now and then along the way to the finish line provides a welcome distraction from the grueling task of running 5,000 meters in a hurry.
And as it turns out, not only did the race seemingly go by faster for the two thanks to chatting with each other but the collective race literally went by fastest for their Trojans, as Sayrah Benzing came in sixth (scoring five team points) with a time of 23:15 and Syvanna Benzing came in 15th (scoring 14 team points) in 24:43 to give Dodgeland 25 points — which was 11 clear of runner-up Lomira.
Blome and Firari certainly did their part in that victory. And while they each have their own personal goals when it comes to their times, neither is in a competition with each other to win.
Nor are they overexerting themselves to try and catch Raasch.
“I don’t really pace myself with her. I know that she’s fast, and yeah I want to keep up with her. But honestly it’s just a mental game for me — and keeping myself where I want to be, and not where she is,” Firari said of Raasch, adding of her friendly competition with Blome that “it’s more that our points (count) for the team, and so if she finishes second and I finish third, or it’s the other way around, it’s still going to count the same for our team score.”
Added Blome of that latter attitude and of how they feed off of each other to both be better, “Miranda and I have been training since we’ve been in middle school together, so it’s really easy to push each other. And we’re best friends, so we like pushing each other — we get inside each other’s head and help each other the whole race.
“I like to run with her because it helps me motivate myself to get farther ahead.”
And that, in turn, helps the Trojans overall.
“Our team definitely pulled through today and everyone worked as hard as they could. I’m proud of that,” said Blome.
Rio/Fall River took third place (91 points), followed by Mayville (104) and Johnson Creek (139). Randolph/Cambria-Friesland and Horicon both were incomplete, as they didn’t have the necessary five runners.
Leading RFR was Riley Landservk, who took 14th (24:37) and scored 13 team points. And leading Mayville was Emma Karnitz, who took ninth (23:48) and scored eight team points.
Randolph/Cambria-Friesland was led by Kamber Pekarske’s fifth-place showing in 22:39, and across the finish line first for Horicon was Annette Barzano, who took 18th in 26:12.
In the boys 5,000-meter race, Horicon’s Austin Zamorano came in second in 18:08 to pace the Marshmen to the team title with 30 points—comfortably ahead of runner-up Lomira (46 points).
That time for Zamorano was a personal record, too.
“I knew I was on a really good pace,” he said. “I felt the best I’ve felt all year — this was probably the best I’ve felt going into a race, and I knew I could do it.”
He followed in the footsteps of Dodgeland’s Evan Finger, who won the race in 17:43.
The senior with high goals for this season wasn’t pleased, however.
“I wanted to break 17. I haven’t done that in high school at all — that’s a big goal, so it was kind of disappointing to run 17:43,” he said of not only chasing a sub-17 minute time but also his PR of 17:10, which was set his freshman year.
Part of the reason his times are lagging of late, he said, is because he hasn’t yet had an opportunity to run with someone in his same league — having won three of the four meets the Trojans have been at and taking second but not running in the same heat as the winner at the other meet.
“It would be really nice to race somebody. I told my coach, I don’t even really feel nervous going up to the start line not having any unknown, because I’ve raced pretty much everybody here so far this year,” he said. “So I know what everybody’s running, and they’re not close to me.”
Dodgeland’s Logan Pickart came in third (18:34) and Zak Reinwald was fifth (19:00), but the Trojans are still without a fifth runner on the team so their score was incomplete.
Rio/Fall River took third (78 points), Johnson Creek took fourth (81) and Randolph/Cambria-Friesland as well as Mayville joined Dodgeland in having an incomplete.
Also in the top 10 for Horicon were Logan McDonald, who took seventh (scoring four team points), with a time of 19:13 and Mason Holl, who took ninth (scoring six team points) in 20:02.
The Marshmen’s Jack Marvin (20:06) and Alec Jarmain (20:23) both finished just outside the top 10, taking 11th (eight team points) and 15th (11 team points).
Josh Dietzenbach led Rio/Fall River, taking 10th (seven team points) in 20:04. And teammate Sam Salzman was close behind him, taking 13th (nine team points) in 20:09.
Nate Ritterbush took 12th (20:09) to lead Mayville while Ricardo Castillo took 17th (20:46) to lead RCF.
