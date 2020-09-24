CROSS COUNTRY: Blome, Firari help carry Dodgeland girls to River Run Invite title; Horicon wins boys title

Blome and Firari certainly did their part in that victory. And while they each have their own personal goals when it comes to their times, neither is in a competition with each other to win.

Nor are they overexerting themselves to try and catch Raasch.

“I don’t really pace myself with her. I know that she’s fast, and yeah I want to keep up with her. But honestly it’s just a mental game for me — and keeping myself where I want to be, and not where she is,” Firari said of Raasch, adding of her friendly competition with Blome that “it’s more that our points (count) for the team, and so if she finishes second and I finish third, or it’s the other way around, it’s still going to count the same for our team score.”

Added Blome of that latter attitude and of how they feed off of each other to both be better, “Miranda and I have been training since we’ve been in middle school together, so it’s really easy to push each other. And we’re best friends, so we like pushing each other — we get inside each other’s head and help each other the whole race.

“I like to run with her because it helps me motivate myself to get farther ahead.”

And that, in turn, helps the Trojans overall.