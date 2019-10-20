POYNETTE – The Columbus girls prep cross country team toughest enemy heading into Saturday’s Capitol Conference Championships that was hosted at Shepherds Meadow Golf Course in Poynette was not necessarily a team like Lake Mills, although it could've been.
Instead it was a sand hill in the back of the course that freshman Maya Pearcy said doesn’t give any traction, which makes it harder for runners to push up it.
However, that didn’t stop the Cardinals from taking second as a team with 74 points among the Capitol North Conference teams that include Lake Mills, Poynette, Lodi, Lake Mills Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep.
“We never once mentioned that and I didn’t even want to bring it up,” Columbus coach Marlin Hensler said. “I didn’t even want to hear about the hill, so nobody talked about it. I think we didn’t even think about the course and where we were running today. We just ran against people. I told them we need to beat people in blue and orange because everybody in our conference wears blue and orange. I said that’s what we’ve got to look for – blue and orange kids – and try to beat them.”
The L-Cats – who have blue uniforms – had four of the top five runners among Capitol North teams and finished with an astounding 29 points, which earned them a conference title.
“Quite frankly I knew we could be anywhere from second to last in our half of the conference because it’s so good for girls,” Hensler said. “Lake Mills is just too good. They were one, three, four and five in our half of the conference. I knew we were going to be pretty good and I thought we could be anywhere from second to last. If we ran well, we could be second and we ran really well today.”
During the meet, the conference had teams from both the North and South divisions run in a varsity girls race and a varsity boys racy. The results were divided up between North and South divisions to determine all-conference honors. The top seven were first team and the next seven were second team.
For Columbus, Pearcy finished seventh with a time of 21 minutes, 50.96 seconds to earn first-team honors in the Capitol North.
“It’s pretty comfortable in the beginning but as you get closer to the end, it gets more and more uncomfortable, but you’ve just got to keep pushing,” she said.
Hensler said Savannah Molnar had “one of the best races she’s ran, ” which helped her earn second-team honors for 12th place at 22:16.70. Then Jaiden Dornaus finished 15th at 22:19.01, which was just outside the top 14 spots. Sage Roberts (17th, 22:37.80) and Zoe Denk (23rd, 23:08.47) rounded out the top five runners for the Cardinals.
“I have five (girls) running as a whole unit,” Hensler said. “That’s really helping us. They’re all pushing each other and we’ve ran very well for two straight races.”
For the boys side of things, Columbus finished fifth out of six teams in the Capitol North with 126 points. Watertown Luther Prep won the league title with 35 points.
Columbus’ Zak Reinwalf took 12th at 18:58.54 for second-team honors. Nolan Stauffacher finished 15th at 19:01.54, which was right outside of early all-conference honors.
“Zak ran in the 18s for the first time ever tonight,” Hensler said. “That was big improved. Nolan ran 19:01 and that’s really close to running in the 18s. Those were both their best times. This is not an easy course.”
Columbus also had Tucker McGee (28th, 20:14.23), Erik Raatz (34th, 21:20.05) and Cale Denk (37th, 22:46.48.) round out the top five runners.
“Overall, the boys did fairly well,” Hensler said. “We beat Lake Mills … and boys-wise right now, we’re not real deep, but we’ve got a lot of young runners. I think we’ll be better in the next few years. It was nice to come out and have them run well too.”
Hensler only sees positive outcomes from both the boys and girls and how they performed over the weekend.
“If they put in the time, they have the ability to be excellent,” he said.
