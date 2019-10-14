COLUMBUS — This time last year, the Columbus Country Club was under water and the Columbus prep cross country program’s annual Columbus Day Invite was a casualty of Mother Nature’s bad mood.
Heavy rains over the course of the last couple weeks — which led to the cancellation of the last two meets Columbus was supposed to compete at — made it look like perhaps the same fate was in store this year.
But it wasn’t. In fact, the course was in beautiful condition Monday on a seasonably sunny, picture perfect October day.
“I ordered that,” Columbus coach Marlin Hensler joked.
He could smile, too, about the way his Cardinals girls team performed.
Led by top-10 finishes from freshmen Maya Pearcy (sixth) and Jaiden Dornhaus (10th), Columbus edged out Lodi for second place by four points (58 to 62) — both well back of champion Lake Mills (31).
“We’ve been running well enough to compete with some of those teams at some meets and (just) kind of been one girl short; earlier in the year when we ran at Poynette I had a girl out, then we ran a different meet at Rio and I had a different girl who couldn’t run,” Hensler said. “I have five really solid girls and one of them doesn’t run it really affects us, but all five of them ran very well today.
“We finally got to see if we could compete with teams like Lodi or Lake Mills — well, we can’t compete with Lake Mills; they’re incredible. But we ran pretty well.”
Because of the fact conference meets are later this week — either on Thursday or Saturday — the course length Monday was 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) instead of the usual 3.1 miles (5K).
And Hensler thinks that helped the girls relax a little, perhaps fueling their strong showing.
“I just told my kids, ‘You haven’t run in two weeks; it’s a two-mile time trial, basically like we do in practice, so just go out and run and have fun,’” he said of the message. “I was really happy with the girls — we ran excellent today.”
Pearcy finished in 13 minutes, 21.99 seconds followed by Dornhaus (13:41.75), Savannah Molnar in 11th (13:49.51), Sage Roberts in 14th (13:55.48) and Zoe Denk in 17th (14:06.10).
For Pearcy, her success Monday — and of late in general — was about not settling into a comfortable pace and instead pushing the envelope.
It was a message delivered to her by Hensler a few weeks back, and it’s paying off now.
Pearcy wasn’t able to finish ahead of Lake Mills’ Brooke Fair — she took fifth in 13:20.75, a little more than a second better than Pearcy — but by staying with Fair the whole way, Pearcy was able to finish well ahead of the seventh-place girl, Lodi’s Lexi Meek (13:39.04).
“She wasn’t too far ahead. We kind of kept going back and forth, but she got me in the end,” Pearcy said of Fair. “It’s hard thinking about it during the race because it feels like you can’t go any faster. But you really can, so you just have to keep thinking that you can do it and that the finish is right there.”
Hensler hopes that Pearcy putting the pedal to metal will have a residual effect as well — he hopes that it will force Dornhaus to do the same.
“They push each other, so it will be fun to watch them for four years,” he said. “Maya is starting to push it to the limits a little bit more, and today was the best I’ve seen her run. And then that helps Jaiden because Jaiden wants to stay with Maya because she’s very competitive, so that makes Jaiden run better as well.
“If that can happen for four years, we can be pretty decent.”
Speaking of decent, Horicon’s Logan McDonald was just that on Monday.
Actually, he was better than decent — he was the best.
The sophomore won the boys 2-mile race, finishing in 11:07.26 to outpace runner-up Quintin Saylor from Lake Mills (11:16.54) by a comfortable margin.
McDonald was thrilled to learn earlier on Monday that the course was going to be only 2 miles because he said the shorter distance suits him well.
“I was surprised,” he said. “I was like, ‘I can push myself and try and get first place and see how it goes.’
“With the two mile it’s more about pushing yourself more and more as you get closer to the end, where with the (5K) it’s about keeping a pace the whole time and then when you get to the end you push yourself more.”
Waupun’s Triston Rockwell took fourth (11:32.44) and Horicon’s Christian Nehls was fifth (11:35.04) to round out top-10 finishers from the area.
