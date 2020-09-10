CROSS COUNTRY: Czarnecki, Hackbarth lead Beaver Dam boys, girls to wins over Portage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gavin Czarnecki had no problem with the competition Thursday evening.

None whatsoever.

The senior on Beaver Dam’s prep boys cross country team navigated the 5,000-meter course at Wyona Park in Wyocena in 17 minutes, 2 seconds — quite a bit faster than Portage’s Jeremy Saloun traversed it in posting a runner-up time of 18:23.

Portage also had the third-place finisher in Jacob Goldthorpe (18:25) but Beaver Dam had the next two (Boston Damon fourth in 18:54 and Aaron Uhrich fifth in 19:09) and edged out the Warriors 26 points to 29 points in a non-conference dual meet between the two Badger North Conference teams.

On the girls side, the Warriors had just one runner so their score was incomplete. Beaver Dam’s Kylie Hackbarth took first place, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 20:47 while teammates Hannah Hallman (21:08), Makenz Gritzmacher (21:22), Riley Czarnecki (21:39) and Angelique Vega (21:58) followed her across the finish line in giving the Golden Beavers a perfect score of 15.

