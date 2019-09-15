A pair of top-10 finishers carried the Beaver Dam prep girls cross country team to fifth out of 16 teams and the boys team to 10th on Saturday at the Stevens Point Invite.
Gavin Czarnecki finished the boys 5,000-meter course at Standing Rock Park in 16 minutes, 49 seconds to take eighth while Jessica Redman finished the girls 5K in 20:57 to take 10th.
“He is a different runner than last year,” Beaver Dam coach Emma Heuer said of Czarnecki, who did qualify for the WIAA Division 1 state meet in 2018 and took 42nd. “He’s confident, he gets out and he hangs on.”
Aaron Uhrich (19:16), Peter Kremsreiter (19:17), Luke Eberle (19:57) and Marshall Kuhl (20:03) followed Czarnecki to round out the scorers for Beaver Dam.
Heuer was pleased overall, but said that Saturday’s results “put into perspective the work we need to put in each day to get where we want to be (during meet) at the end of the week.
“The vast majority took time off their previous race times, but there’s so much left in the tank potential wise — that’s evident.”
You have free articles remaining.
Meantime on the girls end, Redman’s time was notable because on Friday she put down a goal of breaking 21 minutes.
“To see her break that a day after making it,” Heuer said, “was really cool.”
Redman shaved 21 seconds off her time from the previous weekend in order to get under 21 minutes.
Mariah Alvarez (21:11) also finished in the top-15, taking 14th. And Jada Donaldson (22:08), Aleiah Pillsbury (22:31) and Angie Vega (22:34) rounded out the girls scorers.
“We have a very strong middle pack,” Heuer said. “Breaking 21 (minutes) is a huge barrier and once that gets broken it’s almost like the girls become home free. If we can get as many girls under 21 and in the 21s, the girls team will be in a very good position.
"There is a lot of growth and competitiveness already taking place and it's exciting to see what we will accomplish next."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)