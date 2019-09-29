Gavin Czarnecki wasn’t the valedictorian at Saturday’s Midwest Invite, which featured some of the top cross country runners in the state and even a few from Illinois and Houston.
But he did finish in the top 10% of the class.
The Beaver Dam junior finished the boys 5,000-meter course at Blackhawk Golf Course in Janesville in 16 minutes, 34.1 seconds, which was 18 seconds better than his time at this meet last year and good enough for 23rd place out of the 274 runners in the field.
Czarnecki’s time Saturday was also just shy of 7 seconds off his personal record time.
Meantime, Jessica Redman took 41st in the girls field of 238 runners, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 20:16.7.
She missed out on earning a medal by one spot but was still “pretty happy with yet another PR this season,” Beaver Dam coach Emma Heuer said.
Mariah Alvarez was next to finish for Beaver Dam, taking 85th (21:00.5). Angelique Vega took 99th (21:19.6), Brooklyn Tonn 117th (21:42.1) and Aleiah Pillsbury 120th (21:44.8) to round out the scorers for Beaver Dam, which placed right in the middle of the pack at 14th out of 35 teams with 445 points.
“A road block was knocked down today and it was a really good step for the ladies,” Heuer said of the team’s top six runners — Corey Gundert took 144th in 21:57.6 — all finishing with sub-22 minute times.
The Beaver Dam boys didn’t do quite as good in the team scoring, taking 37th out of 40 teams with 1,014 points.
The next runner in after Czarnecki was Peter Kremsreiter, who took 219th in 18:56.8.
“It was an accomplishment for him to get under 19, running his best so far this season,” Heuer said. “I know he wants more but that was a step in the right direction.”
Eli Wilke was next, taking 250th in 19:40.6, followed by Johnathan Thornton (259th in 19:55.6) and Isaiah Gremminger (269th in 20:52.0).
It was the fastest Wilke has run in the last four years, Heuer said, adding that it was a notable day for Thornton because he’s being working hard at getting under 20 minutes and was able to do so at this meet.
Two of Beaver Dam’s regular top-five — Aaron Uhrich and Marshall Kuhl — were out sick Saturday, which hurt the Golden Beavers in the standings.
In the girls JV race, Beaver Dam’s Tifanny Vu took 17th in 24:04.1 and Lily Beske took 30th in 24:25.7, both earning the first medals of their high school careers.
“We had a really good day and I am proud to call them my team,” Heuer said summing things up. “Things are panning out well for us looking forward.”
