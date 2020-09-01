CROSS COUNTRY: Dodgeland head coach taking leave of absence, Perkins, Klueger to co-coach season

“We’re coaching everybody. I was coaching middle school, but I was also coaching high school. Barry was helping out with everybody and it’s the same thing with coach Andrew,” Kleuger said. “It’s a collaboration of coaches. The egos were always dropped. Nobody sees someone as the superior.

“We all worked really well together. We bounced ideas off of each other. It was just a team among coaches also. It’s nice, because it’s really not a big transition for the kids. It’s what they’re used to.”

And it’s not like Smanz won’t be involved, he just won’t run the day-to-day operations. Klueger and Perkins both said they communicate with Smanz about the team on a daily basis.

“They’re doing a very good job,” Smanz said. “It’s going to be really tough for me when they start racing, if I’m not going to be at any meets. That’s going to be the tough part.”

The two co-coaches have had a pleasure working with Smanz as well, even picking up a thing or two over the last decade and a half.