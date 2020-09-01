CROSS COUNTRY: Dodgeland head coach taking leave of absence, Perkins, Klueger to co-coach season

Barry Smanz has been coaching prep boys and girls cross country for the last 47 years (46 at Dodgeland and one year at St. Mary Central High School). He spent four years running for Oshkosh State University, now known as UW-Oshkosh, and two years before that he ran for his high school team at Milwaukee South Division.
“That’s 53 years in a row where I had something with cross country in the fall. It makes it even tougher (to make this decision),” Smanz said, who decided to take a leave of absence as head coach of the Trojans this season due to COVID-19.
“The bad thing is, I finally have this fall open, and I can’t do anything,” Smanz said. “I can’t take a trip. I can’t travel here and I can’t travel there because of the virus.”
It’s not the ideal situation, but Smanz, 70, feels comfortable with his decision because the Dodgeland administrators have been caring towards him, and his assistants, Kevin Klueger and Andrew Perkins, have been top notch for the last six-plus years.
“The school was very nice to me,” Smanz said. “They offered me, and they were very concerned, a leave until I feel it is safe to return. … They’ve been very supportive and cooperative about this entire situation. I can’t think the Dodgeland administration enough for caring about me enough to do this.”
In his absence, Smanz said both Klueger, who is entering his 16th season with the program, and Perkins, who is entering his seventh, will be co-head coaches this season. The reason for that is simple according to Klueger.
“We’re coaching everybody. I was coaching middle school, but I was also coaching high school. Barry was helping out with everybody and it’s the same thing with coach Andrew,” Kleuger said. “It’s a collaboration of coaches. The egos were always dropped. Nobody sees someone as the superior.
“We all worked really well together. We bounced ideas off of each other. It was just a team among coaches also. It’s nice, because it’s really not a big transition for the kids. It’s what they’re used to.”
And it’s not like Smanz won’t be involved, he just won’t run the day-to-day operations. Klueger and Perkins both said they communicate with Smanz about the team on a daily basis.
“They’re doing a very good job,” Smanz said. “It’s going to be really tough for me when they start racing, if I’m not going to be at any meets. That’s going to be the tough part.”
The two co-coaches have had a pleasure working with Smanz as well, even picking up a thing or two over the last decade and a half.
“I’ve learned quite a bit from Barry,” Perkins said. “He’s always been a mentor of mine (since I was 10 years old). Seeing how he’s been with the kids and how the kids respond to his coaching is something that I’ve always looked up to. Just being part of the (program) and helping him has always been a dream of mine. It’s been super rewarding. When we won state a couple of years ago (in 2017), to me being with Kevin and Barry and being a part of that was probably more rewarding than winning an individual state title myself, which was really cool.”
The 2017 girls team of Jamie Huber, Meygan Benzing, Julia Holtz, Kaitlin Pickart, Rachel Parbs, Jada Kohn and Kelli Kjornes helped win a WIAA Division 3 state championship, defeating second-place Lancaster 56-97. It’s not only the first state championship during Smanz’s career, it’s also Dodgeland’s only state championship in any sport.
“Definitely, that would be the highlight, is that state championship,” Smanz said. “It was a major, major accomplishment. I’ve been very lucky to over the years have a ton of great individuals and very good teams. I’ve been very fortunate to coach a lot of good athletes.”
Klueger said Smanz has had the success he’s had is because of his patience for his athletes and coaches.
“He has an awesome demeanor, building relationships with kids,” Klueger said. “It’s just his approach with everything, we are on the same page with everything that goes on. That’s why it’s such a great team of coaches. We’re all on the same page with everything. We’re always in agreement, and if we do disagree with something, we’re able to talk it out. There’s no ego on the team. We’re just there to guide them. We’re just there to prepare them.”
Smanz said the reason why Klueger and Perkins can work well as co-coaches is because they compliment one another very well, which will only help this year’s program.
“A lot of their philosophies are pretty similar on training,” Smanz said. “Andrew is very knowledgeable on the actual training of the athlete. They’re both very knowledgeable on the core work and conditioning. With Andrew being a trainer at the YMCA of Dodge County, (that helps). Kevin, his wife is in the medical field. He can always get answers from her on types of injuries and things like that.”
Perkins is hopeful Smanz will be back this time next year.
“It’s been cool to be helping him for the last couple of years, and to step into this role when it’s needed,” he said. “We look forward to having him back — he will be back. He’s just taking the necessary precautions.”
Until then, Smanz said he’s content with his decision, even though it was one of the toughest ones he’s made.
“I’m not going to second guess myself because I know I did make the correct decision for me and my family,” Smanz said. “My wife would be in the high risk group too, so if I brought anything home, it wouldn’t just affect me, it would affect our entire family.”
